Would You Try Lentil Akara? Sisi Yemmie Did & Here’s How It Went

Would you ever consider swapping beans for lentils when making akara? Akara is one of Nigeria’s most beloved street foods. A Saturday breakfast staple in many homes, typically served with a steaming bowl of pap or tucked into soft bread for dinner.

But what if you could make it using lentils instead of the traditional beans? Would it still taste the same?

Well, wonder no more. Sisi Yemmie gave it a go and according to her, it follows a similar process. She begins by washing the lentils thoroughly and soaking them for just five minutes before blending. She says the texture is virtually the same as the classic version, and without the addition of peppers, the batter retains that typical deep orange hue we associate with akara.

As usual, she adds onions and seasonings to the mix and then gets to frying. The results is some golden, crispy akara balls that look every bit as good as the real deal. Sisi Yemmie even gives them a taste test with her kids, who love them and say they taste just like the akara they know and enjoy.

As for Sisi Yemmie, she admits she still prefers using beans, but she does highlight a few advantages of using lentils. For one, they soften much faster, meaning there’s hardly any soaking time needed before blending. Plus, their natural orange tint means you could skip the peppers if you’re just after the colour.

So, what do you think? Would you give lentils a shot for your next batch of akara or maybe even moimoi?

Watch how she made it below