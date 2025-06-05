Teyana Taylor’s Cinematic Comeback Has LaKeith Stanfield in Chains & Aaron Pierre as Her Saviour

Remember when those photos of Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre made the rounds online and had everyone speculating? Well, it turns out they were part of something much bigger and worth the buzz.

After a five-year hiatus from releasing new music, Teyana Taylor has officially returned with “Long Time,” the lead single from her forthcoming album, “Escape Room,” set to arrive in August.

Produced by Rico Love and The Runners, “Long Time” is a brooding, reflective track that finds Taylor unpacking the end of a relationship. The lyrics tell the story of emotional imbalance and delayed closure, of staying in something long past its expiry date. “I kept you inspired, I lent you my fire,” she sings, pointing to all she invested emotionally, creatively, and personally. At one point, she confesses, “Did the crimes on the run with you,” highlighting the depth of her loyalty, even when it came at a cost to herself.

If the track signals a new chapter in her music, the accompanying visuals mark a creative leap. The short film-style video opens with Taylor locking up LaKeith Stanfield, symbolically leaving him behind. Then enters Aaron Pierre, arriving like a modern-day hero to lift her out of the chaos. From scenes of Taylor walking through flames to appearing blood-splattered, the video is filled with tension and cinematic drama. It also opens with a sharp, fiery monologue that sets the tone for the rest of the story.

As expected, the fashion doesn’t take a back seat. Taylor appears in a range of stylish looks, including several that show off her defined abs, adding a striking visual edge to the overall aesthetic.

If this first single is anything to go by, “Escape Room” is set to be one of the most talked-about albums of the year.

Stream the single and watch the video below.