“I’m Deeply Grateful to Be Gifted the Opportunity”: Aaron Pierre on His Dream Role as Mufasa

For Aaron Pierre, stepping into the role of “Mufasa” in Disney’s “The Lion King” prequel is more than just another acting job—it’s the realisation of a lifelong dream. In a recent interview on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Aaron reflected on his early passion for acting, the unwavering support from his family, and the immense honour of following in the footsteps of legends like James Earl Jones.

Aaron shared how his acting journey began at the age of 14 or 15 when he first got involved in school drama productions. While he didn’t know where it would ultimately take him, those early experiences sparked a deep love for the craft. With his father being an actor and his mother a project manager, Aaron was always encouraged to pursue his dreams.

As the conversation shifted to his role as Mufasa, Aaron spoke with great admiration for James Earl Jones, the iconic actor who originally brought the character to life.

Of course I took an enormous amount of James Earl Jojes within the context of Mufasa and the Lion King but actually even outside of that, I have been inspired greatly by James Earl even before I became professional, from his extensive filmography, his extensive work and voice work on the stage. For me James Earl Jones is the top of the mountain and I have always studied and observe him. I love him.

Watch the full conversation below to discover more about Aaron’s journey, his inspirations, and what it truly means to follow in the footsteps of a legend.