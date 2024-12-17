Taaooma Stars as a Young Girl Fighting for Survival in Her Gripping Short Film “Hapless”

Connect with us

Published

40 mins ago

 on

Maryam Apaokagi-Greene,populary known as Taaooma, is best known for her hilarious skits, but in her new short film “Hapless,” she shows a side of herself that’s completely different.

In this emotional short film, Taaooma plays Ola, a young girl with a big heart, doing everything she can to care for her sick father. Ola who is from a humble background, works tirelessly to make ends meet, even if it means taking on menial jobs like helping people with their dirty laundry.

However, life takes a dangerous turn when, in the midst of trying to get paid for a job, Ola finds herself at the mercy of a man who tries to assault her. Just as things look their worst, her brother steps in to help. But in a tragic twist, the situation takes a devastating turn, and nothing will ever be the same.

Hapless is a raw and emotional story about survival, the unbreakable bond of family, and the harsh realities of life. It’s written by Maryam Apaokagi-Greene and stars Taaooma, Kelechi Udegbe, Adesida Adeyemi, Omolola Fanimokun and more.

Click play to watch “Hapless below

 

