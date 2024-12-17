A Legacy Woven With Love: Deola & Teniola Sagoe Cover Marie Claire Nigeria’s Holiday Edition

Certain magic unfolds when a mother’s vision intertwines with her daughter’s ambition, such as this one beautifully captured on the cover of the latest issue of Marie Claire Nigeria, where fashion royalty Deola Sagoe and her daughter, Teniola Sagoe, create a timeless tableau of elegance.

Clad in exquisite pieces from the Deola Sagoe label, Deola, the undisputed queen of Nigerian couture, and Teniola, the brand’s creative force, exude a sense of effortless sophistication. The image is more than just a stunning fashion moment; it’s a testament to the enduring legacy Deola has built and the exciting new chapter Teniola is helping to write.

This cover story goes beyond the dazzling visuals. In a candid interview with Marie Claire, Deola and Teniola delve into the heart of their world – a world where fashion is not just a profession, but a deeply personal language. Teniola, in a surprising revelation, shares that this cover shoot marks her first official photoshoot with her mother.

A Legacy of Excellence

Deola Sagoe has redefined African couture, elevating traditional fabrics like Aso Oke to the heights of global fashion. Her designs are sought after by celebrities and dignitaries, endorsing her position as a pacesetter in the industry. Now, with Teniola by her side, Deola’s legacy takes on a new dimension.

Fashion chose me, and I believe that it did because I had been sent to impact African fashion as it relates to the world. It’s not just me; it’s my family. – Deola Sagoe

A New Generation Takes the Helm

Teniola, a force of nature in her own right, brings a fresh perspective to the Deola Sagoe brand. Her vision blends seamlessly with her mother’s, ensuring the label’s continued relevance while staying true to its core values. The interview dives into Teniola’s role at the brand, offering a glimpse into the future of Deola Sagoe…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie Claire Nigeria (@marieclairenigeria)

According to Marie Claire Nigeria, fashion is more than garments for the Sagoe women — it’s about empowering women with confidence, grace, and self-worth, all while staying grounded in accountability and care for one another.

Beyond Fashion: Family & Entrepreneurship

The conversation with Marie Claire goes beyond the realm of fashion, Deola and Teniola offer valuable insights on navigating the challenges and triumphs of family-run businesses. Their journey is an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, showcasing the power of collaboration and mutual respect within a family unit.

Deola and Teniola Sagoe’s story is more than a fashion fairytale. It’s a story of unwavering dedication, a mother’s unwavering support, and a daughter’s burning passion. It’s a testament to the transformative power of family and the enduring legacy of African fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie Claire Nigeria (@marieclairenigeria)

As we turned the pages of Marie Claire Nigeria, we didn’t just admire the beauty on display – we were inspired by the impressive story of African brilliance woven into every Deola Sagoe stitch.

See the full feature at MarieClaire.ng

CREDITS

BellaStylistas: @deola_sagoe & @teni.sagoe for @marieclairenigeria

Outfits: @deolasagoeofficial

Makeup: @bimpeonakoya

Photos: @adedamola_op

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!