A Legacy Woven With Love: Deola & Teniola Sagoe Cover Marie Claire Nigeria's Holiday Edition

Taaooma Stars as a Young Girl Fighting for Survival in Her Gripping Short Film "Hapless"

"I'm Deeply Grateful to Be Gifted the Opportunity": Aaron Pierre on His Dream Role as Mufasa

Chlöe Bailey Takes Lagos: Watch Her Chic Arrival, Courtesy Of The Lagos Paparazzi

Stockfish, Tomato & Pepper Sauce Done Right: Cooking With Ivey Shows How

Turn Up Your Pasta Game with Kikifoodies' Delicious Stir-Fry Recipe

Nigerians' Most Googled Songs of 2024: "I Don't Care," "Commas," "Ozeba" & the Hits You Couldn't Miss

Werk It Mama! Funke Akindele Served Major Glamour at 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' Premiere

You Don't Want to Miss the "Alakada! Bad and Boujee" Trailer

Elevate Your Owambe Slayage with Inspo from This 'Sister of the Bride' | WATCH

Certain magic unfolds when a mother’s vision intertwines with her daughter’s ambition, such as this one beautifully captured on the cover of the latest issue of Marie Claire Nigeria, where fashion royalty Deola Sagoe and her daughter, Teniola Sagoe, create a timeless tableau of elegance.

Deola & Teniola Sagoe for Marie Claire Nigeria

Clad in exquisite pieces from the Deola Sagoe label, Deola, the undisputed queen of Nigerian couture, and Teniola, the brand’s creative force, exude a sense of effortless sophistication. The image is more than just a stunning fashion moment; it’s a testament to the enduring legacy Deola has built and the exciting new chapter Teniola is helping to write.

Deola & Teniola Sagoe for Marie Claire Nigeria

This cover story goes beyond the dazzling visuals. In a candid interview with Marie Claire, Deola and Teniola delve into the heart of their world – a world where fashion is not just a profession, but a deeply personal language. Teniola, in a surprising revelation, shares that this cover shoot marks her first official photoshoot with her mother.

Deola & Teniola Sagoe for Marie Claire Nigeria

A Legacy of Excellence

Deola Sagoe has redefined African couture, elevating traditional fabrics like Aso Oke to the heights of global fashion. Her designs are sought after by celebrities and dignitaries, endorsing her position as a pacesetter in the industry. Now, with Teniola by her side, Deola’s legacy takes on a new dimension.

Deola & Teniola Sagoe for Marie Claire Nigeria

Fashion chose me, and I believe that it did because I had been sent to impact African fashion as it relates to the world. It’s not just me; it’s my family.

– Deola Sagoe

A New Generation Takes the Helm

Teniola, a force of nature in her own right, brings a fresh perspective to the Deola Sagoe brand. Her vision blends seamlessly with her mother’s, ensuring the label’s continued relevance while staying true to its core values. The interview dives into Teniola’s role at the brand, offering a glimpse into the future of Deola Sagoe

According to Marie Claire Nigeria, fashion is more than garments for the Sagoe women — it’s about empowering women with confidence, grace, and self-worth, all while staying grounded in accountability and care for one another.

Beyond Fashion: Family & Entrepreneurship

The conversation with Marie Claire goes beyond the realm of fashion, Deola and Teniola offer valuable insights on navigating the challenges and triumphs of family-run businesses. Their journey is an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, showcasing the power of collaboration and mutual respect within a family unit.

Deola & Teniola Sagoe for Marie Claire Nigeria

Deola and Teniola Sagoe’s story is more than a fashion fairytale. It’s a story of unwavering dedication, a mother’s unwavering support, and a daughter’s burning passion. It’s a testament to the transformative power of family and the enduring legacy of African fashion.

As we turned the pages of Marie Claire Nigeria, we didn’t just admire the beauty on display – we were inspired by the impressive story of African brilliance woven into every Deola Sagoe stitch.

See the full feature at MarieClaire.ng

 

CREDITS

BellaStylistas: @deola_sagoe & @teni.sagoe for @marieclairenigeria
Outfits: @deolasagoeofficial
Makeup: @bimpeonakoya
Photos: @adedamola_op

