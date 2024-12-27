Rediscover Afro Fashion on ‘Christmas in Lagos’: Dahmola Unpacks the Details with Jade Osiberu Here

BellaStylistas, get ready for a sartorial review of the new Christmas in Lagos! In this fun behind-the-scenes chat, award-winning filmmaker, Jade Osiberu and sensational Nigerian stylist, Dahmola delve into the world of movie fashion.

Dahmola, the mastermind behind the film’s iconic looks, spills the tea on the creative process, the inspiration behind each character’s style journey, and the challenges (and triumphs!) of transforming a vision into a cinematic masterpiece.

Prepare to be enthralled by anecdotes from the set, the meticulous attention to detail that went into every outfit, and the collaborative spirit that brought this stylish story to the big screen. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

This conversation is a celebration of Nigerian fashion itself. Dahmola shares his unique perspective on capturing the essence of Lagos style – a captivating blend of bold colours, statement pieces, and a touch of cultural flair.

Fans have said they are inspired by the film’s portrayal of contemporary Nigerian fashion and how it reflects the country’s rich cultural tapestry and dynamic spirit. Whether you’re a die-hard fashion enthusiast, a movie buff with a keen eye for style, or simply someone who loves a captivating conversation, this is a rendezvous you don’t want to miss.

So, mark your calendars, grab your favourite cup of tea (or something a little stronger!), and get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Christmas In Lagos – a cinematic journey where African fashion takes centre stage. Christmas In Lagos is now streaming on Amazon‘s Prime Video.

