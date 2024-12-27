Zinoleesky Takes Us Back to Old-School Vibes in “Fuji Garbage” Video

Artist Zinoleesky closes out 2024 with the release of the music video for ‘Fuji Garbage,’ a song that is an ode to Nigerian Fuji legend Ayinde Barrister with a modern twist.

Directed by WG Films, the video takes us back in time with its nostalgic, old-school setting. It opens with Zinoleesky pulling up in a car outside a salon, where he gets his hair done while singing along to the song’s lyrics.

In another scene, he is on a white horse, dressed in a green Aso oke agbada, delivering lines like, “Rise up and dance to my new Fuji Garbage; for all the boys wey feel my pain, I promise you won’t feel the same.”

The video wraps up with Zinoleesky performing at a party, surrounded by a crowd dancing to the beat.

Click play to watch the visuals of “Fuji Garbage“ below: