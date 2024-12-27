Connect with us

Zinoleesky Takes Us Back to Old-School Vibes in "Fuji Garbage" Video

Rediscover Afro Fashion on 'Christmas in Lagos': Dahmola Unpacks the Details with Jade Osiberu Here

Bake Like a Pro: Sweet Adjeley's Easy Ghanaian Christmas Cake Recipe

Watch Dunsin Oyekan in "The Worshipper's Song" Live Performance Video

What a Super Show! Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' NFL Christmas Halftime with Blue Ivy is Everything

Veekee James Atere Refreshes Christmas Decor with a Couturier's Touch [WATCH]

Lagos Lights Up: A Christmas Spectacle You Don't Want to Miss! 

Cynthia Erivo Talks 'My Film Firsts' on BAFTA: From Nativity Plays to Hollywood Hits

Stay Hydrated & Healthy This Holiday with Zeelicious Foods' Fresh Drink Recipes

Feel the Joy of the Season with Enioluwa Adeoluwa's "A Christmas Special"

Artist Zinoleesky closes out 2024 with the release of the music video for ‘Fuji Garbage,’ a song that is an ode to Nigerian Fuji legend Ayinde Barrister with a modern twist.

Directed by WG Films, the video takes us back in time with its nostalgic, old-school setting. It opens with Zinoleesky pulling up in a car outside a salon, where he gets his hair done while singing along to the song’s lyrics.

In another scene, he is on a white horse, dressed in a green Aso oke agbada, delivering lines like, Rise up and dance to my new Fuji Garbage; for all the boys wey feel my pain, I promise you won’t feel the same.”

The video wraps up with Zinoleesky performing at a party, surrounded by a crowd dancing to the beat.

Click play to watch the visuals of Fuji Garbage below:

