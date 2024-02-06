From Screen to Stage: TikTok Celebrating Top Nigerian Creators Nominated in Its 2023 Creator Awards in Sub-Saharan Africa

TikTok, a groundbreaking short-form video platform, is set to present captivating awards in the digital entertainment realm: the 2023 TikTok Top Creator Awards. These awards not only honour the achievements and creativity of creators but also provide a glimpse into the future of media and entertainment in Africa. TikTok aims to shed light on the creative expression that builds the creative industry across Africa.

This is the second year of the eagerly awaited award ceremony, celebrating TikTok creators for their talent and creativity. During December 2023, TikTok fans were asked to vote for their favourite creators on the TikTok app, and winners were chosen by public vote and a TikTok judging panel, with one winner emerging from each category.

Nine(9) Nigerian creators were nominated in 5 different categories with creator @olaoflagos_ bagging a Trailblazer of the Year nomination. Sensational gamer khalamanja_ was also nominated in the Gaming Creator of the Year category.

Bianca Sibiya, Head of Content Operations for TikTok in Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasises the significance of acknowledging talent: “TikTok champions creativity and connects people globally. Our platform empowers anyone to become a creator and share their stories. These awards are designed to inspire, guide, and empower the next generation of talent to take Africa to the world.”

Set for February 9 at Vodaword in Midrand, Johannesburg, this event is more than just an awards ceremony. It’s a tribute to the individuals shaping the cultural and digital landscape of Sub-Saharan Africa, setting new cultural trends, and influencing social narratives.

See the full list of the nominees below:

Sports creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

Nezcatt (South Africa)

stoneavenuee (Nigeria)

Gaming creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

khalamanja_ (Nigeria)

_someothergirl (Kenya)

tacticalceza (Nigeria)

Entertainment creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

Sachi_himes96 (South Africa)

Lifestory328 (Kenya)

Lifestyle and Education creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

Foodstakenya (Kenya)

_iremide (Nigeria)

SiyaBunny (South Africa)

Trailblazer of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa

OfficialKinuthia (Kenya)

@olaoflagos_ (Nigeria)

Africa Rising creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

Afrolecia (Haircare South Africa)

Nairobidisclosure (Food Kenya)

Publisher of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa

PulseNigeria247 (Nigeria)

Startimeskenya (Kenya)

Foodiesofsa (South Africa)

WWTaste (South Africa)

PulseSports (Nigeria)

jointribe_gg (Nigeria)

Netflixnigeria (Nigeria)

Song of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tyler ICU & Tumelo_za – Mnike (feat. DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee)

Inkabi Zezwe, Sjava & Big Zulu – Umbayimbayi

Uncle Waffles, Tony Duardo & Justin 99 – Yahyuppiyah(feat.Pcee, EeQue & Chley)

Guchi & Loud Behaviour – Notice Me

Pcee, S’gija Disciples & Zan’Ten – Kilimanjaro ( Feat. Justin 99, Mema_Percent & Mr JazziQ)

Khaid & Boy Spyce – Carry Me Go (Sped Up)

Khaid – Anabella (Sped Up)

Asake – Lonely At the Top

Spyro – Who is your guy?

Adekunle Gold & Zinoleesky – Party No Dey Stop

Jux & Diamond Platnumz – Enjoy

Jay Melody – Sawa

Platform TZ – Wivu

Alikiba – Mahaba

Bruce Africa – You

Beyond entertainment, these awards underscore the economic empowerment fostered by TikTok. They highlight the platform’s role in nurturing diverse talents from various backgrounds and countries, contributing significantly to the burgeoning digital economy in Africa.

