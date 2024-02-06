Events
From Screen to Stage: TikTok Celebrating Top Nigerian Creators Nominated in Its 2023 Creator Awards in Sub-Saharan Africa
TikTok, a groundbreaking short-form video platform, is set to present captivating awards in the digital entertainment realm: the 2023 TikTok Top Creator Awards. These awards not only honour the achievements and creativity of creators but also provide a glimpse into the future of media and entertainment in Africa. TikTok aims to shed light on the creative expression that builds the creative industry across Africa.
This is the second year of the eagerly awaited award ceremony, celebrating TikTok creators for their talent and creativity. During December 2023, TikTok fans were asked to vote for their favourite creators on the TikTok app, and winners were chosen by public vote and a TikTok judging panel, with one winner emerging from each category.
Nine(9) Nigerian creators were nominated in 5 different categories with creator @olaoflagos_ bagging a Trailblazer of the Year nomination. Sensational gamer khalamanja_ was also nominated in the Gaming Creator of the Year category.
Bianca Sibiya, Head of Content Operations for TikTok in Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasises the significance of acknowledging talent: “TikTok champions creativity and connects people globally. Our platform empowers anyone to become a creator and share their stories. These awards are designed to inspire, guide, and empower the next generation of talent to take Africa to the world.”
Set for February 9 at Vodaword in Midrand, Johannesburg, this event is more than just an awards ceremony. It’s a tribute to the individuals shaping the cultural and digital landscape of Sub-Saharan Africa, setting new cultural trends, and influencing social narratives.
See the full list of the nominees below:
Sports creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa
Nezcatt (South Africa)
stoneavenuee (Nigeria)
Gaming creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa
khalamanja_ (Nigeria)
_someothergirl (Kenya)
tacticalceza (Nigeria)
Entertainment creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa
Sachi_himes96 (South Africa)
Lifestory328 (Kenya)
Lifestyle and Education creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa
Foodstakenya (Kenya)
_iremide (Nigeria)
SiyaBunny (South Africa)
Trailblazer of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa
OfficialKinuthia (Kenya)
@olaoflagos_ (Nigeria)
Africa Rising creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa
Afrolecia (Haircare South Africa)
Nairobidisclosure (Food Kenya)
Publisher of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa
PulseNigeria247 (Nigeria)
Startimeskenya (Kenya)
Foodiesofsa (South Africa)
WWTaste (South Africa)
PulseSports (Nigeria)
jointribe_gg (Nigeria)
Netflixnigeria (Nigeria)
Song of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa
Tyler ICU & Tumelo_za – Mnike (feat. DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee)
Inkabi Zezwe, Sjava & Big Zulu – Umbayimbayi
Uncle Waffles, Tony Duardo & Justin 99 – Yahyuppiyah(feat.Pcee, EeQue & Chley)
Guchi & Loud Behaviour – Notice Me
Pcee, S’gija Disciples & Zan’Ten – Kilimanjaro ( Feat. Justin 99, Mema_Percent & Mr JazziQ)
Khaid & Boy Spyce – Carry Me Go (Sped Up)
Khaid – Anabella (Sped Up)
Asake – Lonely At the Top
Spyro – Who is your guy?
Adekunle Gold & Zinoleesky – Party No Dey Stop
Jux & Diamond Platnumz – Enjoy
Jay Melody – Sawa
Platform TZ – Wivu
Alikiba – Mahaba
Bruce Africa – You
Beyond entertainment, these awards underscore the economic empowerment fostered by TikTok. They highlight the platform’s role in nurturing diverse talents from various backgrounds and countries, contributing significantly to the burgeoning digital economy in Africa.
