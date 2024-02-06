Ruger Announces New Record Label “Blown Boy”

Ruger just announced the launch of his new record label, “Blown Boy.” Ruger was formerly signed to Jonzing World and Sony Music Entertainment UK, in a joint venture with Columbia Records, by D’Prince, Nigerian Afropop singer, record executive, and entrepreneur.

Announcing on his Instagram page, the songwriter wrote: “Thank you Jonzing world and dprince for believing in me and taking me this far. Wouldn’t have gotten here without you. It’s sad that I have to leave but God knows best. I am taking a big bet on myself this year. I don’t know it all but I know God will see me through. It is time for @blownboyent.”