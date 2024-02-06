Connect with us

Ruger Announces New Record Label “Blown Boy”

How Tyla’s Stylish Look Came Together For The Grammy Awards

From Screen to Stage: TikTok Celebrating Top Nigerian Creators Nominated in Its 2023 Creator Awards in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tyla Made History in Custom Versace at the 66th Grammy Awards | WATCH

Here's The List Of The 2024 Grammy Winners

MAJOR: Fantasia's Grammy Homage to Tina Turner Outfit is from Nigerian Designer — Matopeda

Fashion Killer! Ayra Starr Wows in Custom JéBlanc at the 2024 Grammys

Burna Boy Lights Up Grammys with a Colorful Performance of "On Form", "City Boys" & "Sittin' On Top Of The World"

#Grammys: Tyla Wins Best African Music Performance For Her Song “Water”

Ayra Starr & Tyla Seen Posing in Synergy at YouTube's Afrobeats Pre-GRAMMYs Party

14 hours ago

Ruger just announced the launch of his new record label, “Blown Boy.” Ruger was formerly signed to Jonzing World and Sony Music Entertainment UK, in a joint venture with Columbia Records, by D’Prince, Nigerian Afropop singer, record executive, and entrepreneur.

Announcing on his Instagram page, the songwriter wrote: “Thank you Jonzing world and dprince for believing in me and taking me this far. Wouldn’t have gotten here without you. It’s sad that I have to leave but God knows best. I am taking a big bet on myself this year. I don’t know it all but I know God will see me through. It is time for @blownboyent.”

