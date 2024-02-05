Tyla Made History in Custom Versace at the 66th Grammy Awards | WATCH

Versace has done it again, creating an iconic red carpet moment with the star of the Grammys. This time it’s Tyla – the South African sensation who authored one of 2023 most viral songs globally “Water“.

The star showed up for the 1st time at the 66th Grammy Awards in a sultry pastel green dress with shimmering sheer fabric details and bagged her 1st award in the debut Best African Music Performance category.

The draped masterpiece reminded us of J.lo‘s iconic Versace jungle print dress from the Grammys February 2000 Red Carpet. She paired her look with loose twists styled into a pretty updo and clean girl makeup aesthetic.

In an Instagram post, Donatella Versace stated

@tyla, you embody everything Versace stands for – power, creativity and confidence. I’m so excited to watch your journey as you conquer the world. Congratulations on an amazing night and winning your first Grammy!

Watch Tyla’s short interview with Essence at the event, hit the ▶ button below:

Tyla with Boity Thulo

