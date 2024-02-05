Connect with us

Tyla Made History in Custom Versace at the 66th Grammy Awards | WATCH

MAJOR: Fantasia's Grammy Homage to Tina Turner Outfit is from Nigerian Designer — Matopeda

Ayra Star & Tyla Seen Posing in Synergy at YouTube's Afrobeats Pre-Grammys Party

Bonang Matheba was Pretty Sassy at the New 'Talk Your Worth' Podcast Launch by L'Oréal Paris

Unveiling Vanessa Gyimah's Glamorous Slay at Sephora Collection’s Exclusive Launch Party | WATCH

Sabrina Elba Showed Out in Anatomical Pieces at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Show in Paris

Hollywood Actress — Alexis Floyd Spotted in SA's Gert-Johan Coetzee at Disney's Post-Emmys® Celebration

The 7 Beauty Trends You'll See All Of 2024 - You're Welcome!

Kika 'Good Hair' Osunde Takes Paris in Grand Style for Georges Chakra's Haute Couture Show

British-Nigerian AJ Odudu Stuns in Minimal Glam on the New British Vogue, Out Now!

Tyla Made History in Custom Versace at the 66th Grammy Awards | WATCH

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Versace has done it again, creating an iconic red carpet moment with the star of the Grammys. This time it’s Tyla – the South African sensation who authored one of 2023 most viral songs globally Water.

The star showed up for the 1st time at the 66th Grammy Awards in a sultry pastel green dress with shimmering sheer fabric details and bagged her 1st award in the debut Best African Music Performance category.

The draped masterpiece reminded us of J.lo‘s iconic Versace jungle print dress from the Grammys February 2000 Red Carpet. She paired her look with loose twists styled into a pretty updo and clean girl makeup aesthetic.

In an Instagram post, Donatella Versace stated

@tyla, you embody everything Versace stands for – power, creativity and confidence. I’m so excited to watch your journey as you conquer the world. Congratulations on an amazing night and winning your first Grammy!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Watch Tyla’s short interview with Essence at the event, hit the ▶ button below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Girls United (@essencegu_)

Tyla with Boity Thulo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

CREDITS

@tyla

@donatella_versace

@essence

@boity

 

Avatar photo

Send an email: [email protected]

