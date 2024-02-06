PalmPay’s Purple Valentine Challenge: Here’s How to Shoot Your Shot and Win An All-Expense Paid Date Night

Love is in the air, and PalmPay is thrilled to announce the launch of the PalmPay Purple Valentine Challenge, a special reward program for its users in celebration of Valentine’s Day. This promotion runs from February 5 to February 12, 2024.

According to the Senior Marketing Manager at PalmPay, Kevin Olumese,

“This exciting challenge aims to celebrate the love and show appreciation to PalmPay users for their continued loyalty and support. The campaign will provide users with an opportunity to win fantastic rewards.”

How to Win

Download the PalmPay app. Update your BVN/NIN on the PalmPay app. Post an attractive video or picture of you and your partner. Caption it with what makes him or her special. Add the hashtag #PalmPayPurpleValentine. The post with the most replies showing interest in you and your partner stands a chance to participate in our Valentine’s Date Show Winning couples from the date show get a Special Valentine’s Date courtesy of PalmPay.

According to Olumese, “We look forward to an exciting challenge. This is our way of celebrating the season of love and appreciating the trust and loyalty our users have shown us. We hope this campaign adds a touch of excitement and joy to their Valentine’s Day celebrations.”

For more information about the PalmPay Purple Valentine Bonanza and to view the full terms and conditions, follow PalmPay on social media – on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

Please Note: This is a paid post and we advise that you carry out due diligence before entering the competition and ensure that your details are kept confidential.

