Enjoy Instant Discounts with Gift Cards on PalmPay!

Ethiopia’s Bedatu Hirpa & Kenya’s Benard Biwott Win the 2025 Paris Marathon

Celebrating Women in Music Production and Engineering for International Women’s Day

One Tap to Do It All: Inside the Infinix Note 50’s Smart AI Features — Now Voiced by Davido!

Tunde Onakoya to Attempt 70-Hour Chess Marathon Guinness World Record in NYC

From Passenger Princesses to Truck Queens: 5 Reasons Women Rule the Road

Glenfiddich Honours Bold Women with First-Ever "Celebration of Her" Brunch in Lagos

Leo Stan Ekeh Advocates for "Last Mile Takeover" at KongaFM Event, Pushing for Deeper Brand-Consumer Connections

Niger Formally Replaces French with Hausa as National Language

The Afara Initiative & Morehead-Cain Foundation are set to Expand Global Opportunities for Nigerian Students

Written By PalmPay
PalmPay isn’t just the No. 1 user-rated fintech on Google Play in Nigeria, it’s also your go-to platform for everyday deals and convenience.

Now, you can buy gift cards from top brands directly on the PalmPay app – and enjoy up to 5% off while you’re at it.

Whether you are shopping for yourself or someone else, gift cards are available from 19 popular brands including Apple, Oriki, PlayStation, Steam, SPAR, Amazon, Walmart, Adidas and more. The process is quick, secure and completely seamless.

Here’s what you stand to gain: From April 14 to July 14, 2025, you can:

  • Enjoy 5% off your first ever gift card purchase
  • Get 5% off the first gift card you buy every month
  • Receive 1% off the first gift card purchase daily

How to get started.

  • Open your PalmPay app
  • Tap on “Gift Cards” in the services section
  • Browse the wide selection of brands
  • Choose the amount and buy.

Whether your interest is in gaming, music, movies, fashion, or everyday essentials, there’s a Sochitel Gift Card on PalmPay that perfectly fits the moment.

What’s more? Over 35 million users trust PalmPay as a reliable fintech with a guaranteed 99.5% transaction success rate.

Are you ready to start enjoying this freebie? Open your PalmPay app and explore the gift card brand of your choice.

