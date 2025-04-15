Enjoy Instant Discounts with Gift Cards on PalmPay!

PalmPay isn’t just the No. 1 user-rated fintech on Google Play in Nigeria, it’s also your go-to platform for everyday deals and convenience.

Now, you can buy gift cards from top brands directly on the PalmPay app – and enjoy up to 5% off while you’re at it.

Whether you are shopping for yourself or someone else, gift cards are available from 19 popular brands including Apple, Oriki, PlayStation, Steam, SPAR, Amazon, Walmart, Adidas and more. The process is quick, secure and completely seamless.

Here’s what you stand to gain: From April 14 to July 14, 2025, you can:

Enjoy 5% off your first ever gift card purchase

Get 5% off the first gift card you buy every month

Receive 1% off the first gift card purchase daily

How to get started.

Open your PalmPay app

Tap on “Gift Cards” in the services section

Browse the wide selection of brands

Choose the amount and buy.

Whether your interest is in gaming, music, movies, fashion, or everyday essentials, there’s a Sochitel Gift Card on PalmPay that perfectly fits the moment.

What’s more? Over 35 million users trust PalmPay as a reliable fintech with a guaranteed 99.5% transaction success rate.

Are you ready to start enjoying this freebie? Open your PalmPay app and explore the gift card brand of your choice.

