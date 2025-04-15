Global Women Leaders Unite in Dubai for The 2025 International Woman Leadership Conference

The 2025 edition of The International Woman Leadership Conference (TIWLC), an initiative of Ibukun Awosika Leadership, concluded on a powerful note in Dubai, bringing together influential women leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers from across the globe.

Held from March 19th to 21st, this year’s theme, “Woman In Leadership… Living The Dream,” underscored the importance of visionary leadership, collaboration, and intentional growth.

The conference welcomed over 600 women from more than 15 countries across Africa, Europe, North America, the UAE, and the Caribbean, further reinforcing its global impact.

Over the course of three days, TIWLC Dubai 2025 featured high-impact plenary sessions, insightful panel discussions, and dynamic networking opportunities. Attendees engaged in critical conversations about the evolving landscape of leadership, business, and personal development.

Key Highlights from TIWLC 2025

Compelling Keynotes – Fola Adeola, Co-founder of GTBank and Chairman of FATE Foundation, delivered a riveting keynote on the power of collaboration and how it can help women achieve more in their leadership journey.

Bolaji Sofoluwe MBE, a leading Business Growth Strategist and Market Entry Expert, explored the journey of an entrepreneur—fearless, resilient, and breaking barriers.

Lucy Quist, a Financial Services & Telecoms Executive and Author, brought the corporate lens, reminding every woman that leadership is possible at every level when you own your space.

Expert-Led Panels

The conference also featured speakers including Leadership Expert & Global Speaker, Dr Sam Adeyemi; CEO of Alpha Childcare & Alpha Chains, Caroline Popoola; Chairman of Burnley Football Club, Alan Pace; Managing Director, Zonda Tec Ghana, Yang Yang; International Law Expert Dr Hasshim Hussein; Independent Chair & NED, Governance & Sustainability, Isabelle Lessedjina; Chief Human Resources Officer at MTN Nigeria, Esther Akinnukawe; Founder and CEO of African Leadership Group, Fred Swaniker and more.

Powerful Women in Leadership – The event hosted an array of trailblazing women delegates, including Dr Nike Akande OON, CON (Two-time Minister of Industry, Federal Republic of Nigeria), Dolapo Osinbajo (Wife of Nigeria’s former Vice President), Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe (MD, Fidelity Bank), Tara Fela-Durotoye (Founder, House of Tara), and H.E. Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi (Gender & Development Practitioner, Leadership Coach, and former First Lady of Ekiti State). These women shared their leadership habits, emphasizing the impact of routines, networking, empathy, self-care, mentoring, and unwavering dedication.

Empowering Women, Accelerating Change

TIWLC Dubai 2025 reinforced the message that empowering women is not just a social imperative but an economic and leadership necessity. Through thought-provoking discussions and actionable insights, conference delegates are equipped with strategies to drive sustainable change in their organizations and communities. They had the chance to connect with fellow leaders, fostering relationships that drive business growth and cross-industry partnerships.

TIWLC 2025 was made possible through the support of esteemed partners, including Dubai Tourism, Excel Exploration and Production, Afreximbank, Bank Of Industry Nigeria, and GText Holdings, whose commitment to promoting women’s leadership continues to drive progress globally.

For more information on TIWLC and upcoming events, visit the website and follow the conversation on Instagram.

Sponsored Content