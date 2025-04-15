Celebrating Women in Music Production and Engineering for International Women’s Day

In line with the Accelerate Action theme for International Women’s Month, Nahla initiative brought the heat with a dynamic conversation featuring powerhouse female producers Saszy Afroshii and new kid on the block Loc the Plug.

The dialogue focused on the urgent need for greater representation of women in music production and sound engineering, highlighting the barriers, breakthroughs, and the path forward for the next generation of female creatives.

With vibrant energy, raw honesty, and empowering insights, the session homed in on the journey of these female producers to show that not only do young women belong in these spaces—but they can lead them.

Check out the powerful moments and highlights from this event.

