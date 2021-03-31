TW Magazine wraps up International Women’s Month with Idia Aisien on its Cover

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Today’s Woman Magazine is wrapping up International Women’s Month with Idia Aisien on a stellar double cover.

This new issue focuses on Idia Aisien as a TV girl, rich kid, and all her other sides, as well as how she’s challenging the stereotypes she has been associated with.

The Magazine also celebrate the women who are making giant strides and taking centre stage in the financial world, makeup tips for your virtual meetings and so much more.

Click here to get a copy of the issue.

Credits:

Makeup: @ameriecode
Photography: @Anny_robert
Hair: @ferdinandshair
Neckpiece: @the_slm_official
Black velvet Dress: @stellayedia

