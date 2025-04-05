Inside the Maison Valor Escape: The Ultimate Luxury Wellness Retreat for Women

This past weekend, a group of women stepped away from the pressures of daily life to embrace something truly transformative — The Maison Valor Escape.

Curated by Emelda Rufai, founder of Maison Valor, the retreat wasn’t just about relaxation; it was a sanctuary for women to heal, unwind, and pour back into themselves.

The event took place at Tiffany Amber Gardens, the atmosphere was intentionally designed to evoke peace and renewal. From the moment guests arrived, they were welcomed with soothing massages, IV therapy, facials, and rejuvenating treatments courtesy of Maufire.

The message was clear: the day was about them — about relaxing, breathing, and prioritizing their well-being.

As a mom, wife, and entrepreneur, I deeply understand the importance of women’s health, quality sleep, and overall well-being. The demands of life can be overwhelming, and too often, we carry our burdens in silence, Emelda shared.

The retreat kicked off with a deeply engaging coaching session led by Mirna Ghanimeh and Carol Chaptini, who guided the women through a series of intentional exercises centred on mental health, self-care, and personal growth.

In a world that often asks women to be strong at all costs, this session was a breath of fresh air—an opportunity to drop the weight, be vulnerable, and connect authentically with one another.

The conversations were raw, real, and deeply moving. Women shared their experiences of navigating life, careers, relationships, and the expectations placed upon them.

This is a safe space where women can truly support one another—a space free of judgment, filled instead with understanding, encouragement, and the gentle act of adjusting each other’s crowns. Emelda added.

Hosted by Idia Aisien, the day unfolded seamlessly, blending relaxation with self-discovery. Throughout the retreat, guests indulged in spa treatments, sipped on refreshing wellness teas, and enjoyed gourmet, health-conscious meals—every detail carefully curated to nourish both the body and the soul.

A soul-soothing sound therapy session led by House of Zen. Set in the garden’s café area. As calming vibrations filled the air, the women surrendered to deep meditation, letting go of stress, fears, and the noise of everyday life. It was a moment of pure serenity — one that left each guest feeling lighter, centred, and renewed.

As the day ended, Emelda Rufai expressed gratitude to the guests, sponsors, and vendors who brought her vision to life. She reminded everyone that wellness isn’t just about spa treatments—it’s about consistently prioritizing oneself.

For many, the Maison Valor Escape was exactly what they needed—a chance to exhale, recharge, and reconnect. More than just a retreat, it was a movement, encouraging women to embrace self-care unapologetically and redefine true luxury. Because the greatest investment a woman can make is in herself.

