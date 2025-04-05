Shaping Afrobeats: Olaitan Salaudeen’s Behind-the-Scenes Role

The global rise of Afrobeats is a result of the relentless efforts of artists, producers, and key industry figures working behind the scenes. One such influential figure is Sheriff Olaitan. Salaudeen, widely known as Olaitan, whose work as a music plugger has significantly contributed to the genre’s widespread recognition.

With years of experience in media and music promotion, Olaitan has been instrumental in bridging the gap between Nigerian artists and their audiences. His expertise in securing radio airplay, streaming placements, and industry visibility has played a crucial role in the success of many artists. As the official music plugger for YBNL Nation, he has been a key figure in promoting the careers of Olamide, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, Asake, Lil Kesh, and Temmie Ovwasa.

Beyond his work with YBNL, Olaitan has extended his influence on artists across different labels and genres, working with 9ice, Reminisce, Small Doctor, Danny S, Solid star, Korede Bello, Lyta, Mya K, Waje, Artquake, and Ice K. His promotional strategies have ensured that these artists receive the attention needed to grow their fan base both locally and internationally.

Olaitan’s impact is not limited to musicians alone. He has collaborated with entertainment executives, media professionals, and industry stakeholders such as Tony Payne, ID Cabasa, Kemi Adetiba, Godwin Tom, Bunmi Davies, Eniola Badmus, JJC (Skillz), Shina Peller, Tony Nwakalor, and Akin Alabi (Video Director).

These partnerships have helped shape the infrastructure supporting Afrobeats’ growth.

His work has been essential in promoting Nigerian music beyond the country’s borders, playing a role in solidifying Afrobeats as a dominant force in the global music scene. By continuously pushing artists and fostering industry connections, Olaitan remains a key player in the ever-evolving Nigerian music landscape.

Sponsored Content