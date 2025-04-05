Fola Folayan on Her Journey into Media and Consultancy in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN. Throughout the month of March, we are aiming for the series to be all-women.

This week, we’re doing life with Fola Folayan, a Nigerian broadcast journalist, media executive, and communications strategist with over a decade of experience in radio broadcasting and public affairs, known for her work in radio across major Nigerian stations. Enjoy the conversation!

Hi Fola, it’s great to have you with us today. How are you doing?

Hi! Thank you for having me. I’m actually excited to do this. I’m a big fan of BellaNaija.

As we are. Can you tell us about your journey and background—where you grew up, your education, and key moments from your childhood that influenced your career in media?

I grew up as the daughter of a single parent in a lower-middle-class neighborhood in Ilorin, but my mom always showed me and taught me that my environment or our financial situation didn’t limit me. Early on, I learned to take my destiny into my own hands: to set goals and work hard to achieve them. And that’s exactly what I did.

We didn’t have much, but my mother worked incredibly hard to send me to good schools and make sure I had a solid educational foundation. I studied Mass Communication at the University of Maiduguri, where I earned my Bachelor of Arts degree.

My childhood shaped everything about who I am and the career path I chose. I’m the daughter of a food seller. I watched my mother grow a simple buka into a modern restaurant and a thriving outdoor catering business, one that funded my education and gave my family a better life. That’s where my grit, resilience and hunger for growth come from.

That’s inspiring. But what motivated you to pursue broadcast journalism and media consultancy?

My relationship with broadcast journalism started really early. Although, at the time, I thought I was headed for a career in media and entertainment. I was a child TV talent at just 8 years old. One of my uncles, a camera operator at NTA Ilorin, took me to the studio to be part of a children’s program recording, and I remember being completely in awe. From that moment, being in front of the camera and speaking into a microphone became all I could think and dream about.

Then I hit my teenage years and discovered I was musically gifted. For a hot minute, I thought I’d become a professional singer. But after my first year at university and an internship at NTA Kaduna, it became clear I was meant to be in the broadcast industry.

Since then, my career journey has taken all kinds of twists and turns—from television to radio, to digital platforms, media content production, and consulting. But through it all, I’ve stayed on course. I’m still very much a media professional. I’ve realised I’m capable of doing many things, and I’m committed to exploring and using every gift, talent, and opportunity God brings my way.

Every career has its challenges. Were there moments when you questioned your choice of career, and what was that point you knew this was the path for you?

Honestly, I’ve questioned my career choice more than a few times. But the one time it hit hard was right after NYSC. I was living in a tiny one-room self-contained apartment in a rough neighborhood in Ibadan. I was unemployed, working as a volunteer broadcaster at the newly formed Diamond FM Radio at the University of Ibadan. I’d been there for almost eight months—no stipend, no contract. I was surviving on the little allowance my mom could send and the occasional voice-over gig, which barely came through. It was rough, and I remember thinking, “Am I being foolish?”

The turning point came when the 300-level students from the Communication and Language Arts Department (as it was called then) visited the studio for a practical session. For the first time, I saw the real impact of what I was doing. From their questions and our interactions, I realised I wasn’t just talking into a mic; I was speaking to people who were actually listening. My words meant something. That experience lit a fire in me. It pushed me to keep going, to improve, and to grow. I was learning on the job back then, but that moment gave me purpose. It reminded me why I started.

As a media consultant and journalist, you’ve worked with a diverse range of clients. How do you handle situations when your vision for a project differs from your clients’ expectations or desires?

Over time, I’ve learned that clear communication is everything. There have been moments when my vision for a project didn’t quite match what the client had in mind. And that’s okay; it happens!

What I usually do is take a step back and really listen. I try to understand where the client is coming from, what they’re trying to achieve, and why they feel strongly about certain things. Then I explain my own perspective—why I’m suggesting a particular approach and how it aligns with their goals, even if it’s not exactly what they envisioned.

It’s really about finding common ground. Sometimes, we meet in the middle. Other times, I help them see things from a new angle, and they end up appreciating the direction I suggested. Honestly, there are also times when I just have to respect their choice and do my best to bring their vision to life, professionally and creatively. At the end of the day, the goal is always to create something we can both be proud of.

You’ve been involved in a lot of communication-driven initiatives. How does Nigerian culture influence your work, and how do you incorporate it into your work?

Oh, Nigerian culture plays a huge role in everything I do. I always draw from my background and the richness and diversity of our culture. Nigeria is full of colour, history, proverbs, music, humor, and the unique way we express ourselves? It’s hard not to be inspired by that.

Whether I’m working on a campaign, producing content, or consulting on an African project, for example, I always try to bring that Nigerian flavour into the mix. It could be in the way I write, the examples I use, the language or tone, or even the visuals. Nigerian culture is global now, so it’s very easy to incorporate it into projects with global appeal. I have worked on projects that requested me simply for being Nigerian. (That made me feel really good.)

I also think about how Nigerians receive and respond to messages because we’re not a one-size-fits-all kind of audience. So, I try to stay culturally aware and sensitive while still being creative and effective. At the end of the day, I believe communication works best when people feel seen and understood.

Please tell us about Radio Class and what you wish to achieve with it

The Radio Masterclass started back in 2016 when I was a broadcaster at Nigeria Info FM Lagos. A lot of young people were reaching out to me, asking how they could learn about radio or get hands-on experience. So, I organised a one-day seminar where students and aspiring broadcasters could learn directly from professionals. It turned out to be a hit! We had about 200 attendees, and I continued hosting it twice a year until 2019.

Over time, I realised people needed more than just a day—they needed real training. With help from friends and colleagues, we created a four-weekend training program, complete with internship placements at partner radio stations. It made a big difference. Some of our students even landed jobs as broadcasters.

The Radio Masterclass has grown into a platform that prepares young talent for the future of broadcasting. We don’t just teach radio basics; we give our students digital skills, hands-on training, and mentorship.

My vision is to make The Radio Masterclass one of the top training hubs for broadcasters across Africa. I want to host an African Radio Conference, expand into radio consultancy, and partner with media organisations to offer more learning opportunities. Ultimately, it’s about raising a new generation of creative, ethical, and skilled broadcasters who will shape the future of African media.

What does a typical day look like for you, considering your roles in media and consultancy?

My day usually kicks off with the usual mom duties—basic chores and getting my daughter ready for daycare. Once she’s out the door, I dive into emails and have a quick check-in with my team. After that, it really depends on what day it is—some days are packed with meetings from different project teams I’m part of.

I mostly work from home because, well, I’m a full-time mom, too. I always joke that I’m chronically online. I’m on two global media teams, and with time zones all over the place, meetings can pop up at the wildest hours. So yeah, I’m online about 90% of the time, masala tea in hand, and multitasking.

One thing I’m super intentional about, though, is my no-weekend work rule. Saturdays are sacred—strictly for self-care, naps, and maybe a spa massage or a salon for a pedicure. Sundays are all about family, good food, and slowing down before the new week starts.

Is there a perspective or belief about the world you hold that you think more people should consider or adopt?

Yes, definitely. One belief I hold strongly—and I think more people should consider this—is that there’s enough room for all of us to shine. In this industry (and honestly, in life), it’s easy to feel like we’re all in constant competition, chasing the same opportunities or spotlight. But I truly believe that your light doesn’t dim mine, and mine doesn’t dim yours. We all have unique stories, talents, and voices, and there’s space for each of us to thrive in our own way.

That mindset has helped me collaborate more, support others freely, and build genuine relationships instead of getting stuck in unhealthy comparisons or rivalry. When we shift from a scarcity mindset to an abundance mindset, where we believe there are enough opportunities, ideas, and success to go around, it changes everything. It allows us to create, grow, and uplift others without fear. Like Davido once said, “we rise by lifting others”.

If you could advise yourself 10 years from now, what would you say?

If I could advise my future self 10 years from now, I’d probably say: “Keep going, girl. Don’t forget why you started.” Life moves fast, and sometimes we get caught up in the busyness, the pressure, or even the applause. But I’d remind myself to stay rooted in purpose, to always lead with heart, stay curious and keep choosing impact over hype.

Thank you for being on Doing Life With, Fola

Thank you for having me.

Many thanks to Fola Folayan for having this conversation with us and answering all our questions – and swiftly too, we must add.

