MI Abaga to Join Okonjo-Iweala, Omobola Johnson, and Other National Leaders for EiE Nigeria’s 15th Anniversary Celebration

In a powerful convergence of Nigeria’s most influential sectors, Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria has announced an extraordinary speaker lineup for its landmark 15th-anniversary celebration, “Footprints & Frontlines.” Headlined by Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the event will unite pivotal leaders for a night dedicated to catalysing the next era of civic action and national transformation.

Scheduled for December 10th in Lagos, the anniversary dinner will feature Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s opening keynote, expected to frame the urgent intersection of global economics, governance, and citizen agency. The gathering, hosted by media icons Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Ayo Mairo-Ese, will then pivot to a dynamic series of powerful calls to engagement from champions representing the foundational pillars of Nigerian society including:

Fola Adeola – Co-Founder, GTCO Group; Chairman, FATE Foundation (Private Sector)

– Co-Founder, GTCO Group; Chairman, FATE Foundation (Private Sector) Oby Ezekwesili – Founder & Chair, School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG)(Civil Society)

– Founder & Chair, School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG)(Civil Society) His Highness Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi – Emir of Kano (Traditional Institutions)

– Emir of Kano (Traditional Institutions) Omobola Johnson – Nigeria’s first Minister of Communication Technology (Government)

– Nigeria’s first Minister of Communication Technology (Government) Frank Aigbogun – CEO, BusinessDay Media Ltd (Media)

– CEO, BusinessDay Media Ltd (Media) Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah – Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Sokoto (Religious Institutions)

– Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Sokoto (Religious Institutions) MI Abaga – Rapper, Producer & Entrepreneur (Pop Culture)

This speaker lineup mirrors EiE’s holistic strategy for change, forging a united front across business, civil society, tradition, government, media, faith, and culture. Their interventions promise to deliver a multi-dimensional blueprint for active citizenship and accountable leadership.

“This anniversary is more than a celebration; it is a strategic convening of the very pillars that hold our society together,” said Opeyemi Adamolekun, Executive Director of Enough is Enough Nigeria. “Having Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, whose global leadership is rooted in Nigerian soil delivering the keynote is a profound statement. It’s also a nod to her role in delivering the keynote at the 2010 Future Awards that set the tone for EiE’s birth. Alongside her, the diverse voices from the boardroom, the palace, the pulpit, the newsroom, and the stage represent a unified vision: Nigeria’s progress demands the engaged participation of every sector.”

The evening will also premiere a short film that showcases the role of active citizenship across three eras of Nigeria’s democratic journey – Concerned Professionals, #EnoughIsEnough and #EndSARS. This celebration is positioned not just as a reflection on past triumphs but as a strategic launchpad for mobilising renewed commitment.

