Lagos Rocks; The Unofficial Detty December Kickstarter

Lagos Rocks is the official Detty December kick-starter. An explosive cultural moment proudly brought to you by Clout Africa, Nigeria’s leading creative hub for music, media, experiential events, talent development and youth-focused storytelling.



At Clout Africa, they don’t just create content, they build experiences, platforms and movements that amplify creators, artists and brands. From groundbreaking digital shows to high-impact live events and innovative brand activations. Clout Africa work sits at the intersection of entertainment, technology and culture. Lagos Rocks is a shining example of our ability to merge creativity with cultural insight to produce unforgettable experiences.



This year’s event features superstar acts Zinoleesky, Lovn, Cupid Szn, DJ Salt and more exceptional performers who will set the season in motion.



Every December, Lagos becomes the heartbeat of Africa, a place where the world gathers to unwind, connect and celebrate after a long year. Lagos Rocks, in partnership with Action Bitters, marks the official beginning of the season’s “Oblee” energy and gives fans their first taste of Detty December magic.



While music takes centre stage, Clout Africa adds its signature twist with engaging reality talk-show segments, featuring top celebrity guests. These moments blend entertainment with culture, allowing audiences to connect deeper with the stars they love, another example of Clout’s creative versatility.



This is more than a party. It is a movement, A homecoming, A celebration of everything Lagos embodies; energy, boldness, originality and unstoppable spirit.



A Note From the COO, Joseph Adamu

“At Clout Africa, our mission has always been to elevate African talent and create platforms that push culture forward. Lagos Rocks represents everything we stand for innovation, community, and the power of entertainment to bring people together. This event is a testament to our creative ingenuity and our commitment to delivering world-class experiences that reflect the true spirit of Lagos. We’re proud of what we’ve built, and even more excited for what’s ahead.”

–Joseph Adamu, COO Clout Africa.

Don’t miss out.

Register now for free at lagosrocks.com





