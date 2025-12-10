Connect with us

Countdown To The Ówambe Party 2025: A LAGOS DECEMBER GROOVE

24 minutes ago

One of the biggest December groove of the year is officially loading “The Ówàmbè Party: Jolly Don Set!” 
This premium cultural party is returning with an even louder, finer, and sweeter experience, featuring an incredible lineup of performers guaranteed to keep you dancing all night.

DJ Neptune, Fujicologist, 9ice, and the vibrant MC Tomiwa Sage will be shutting down the stage with back-to-back hits, live energy, and pure December vibes. Be prepared to experience a treat, so clear your schedule, gather your squad, and get ready for an unforgettable Lagos party experience.

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025
Time: 5 PM prompt
Venue: Amore Gardens, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Tickets are available on Nairabox.

