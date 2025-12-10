Femi Adebayo and CIRCUITS Announces Release Date for King of Thieves: Agesinkole 2 – Hits Cinemas This December

Nollywood fans are in for a festive-season treat as award-winning actor and producer Femi Adebayo has officially announced the release date for the highly anticipated sequel to one of the biggest Yoruba epics of recent years, King of Thieves: Agesinkole 2.



The new installment of the blockbuster, co-produced by Euphoria360 Media Limited and Circuits, popularly called Circuits TV, will begin showing exclusively in community cinemas nationwide from December 24th, 2025, to January 4th, 2026, giving families and movie lovers the perfect holiday experience.



Known for its gripping storyline, captivating performances, and cultural richness, the first Agesinkole made a massive impact in Nigerian cinema upon its debut. The sequel promises even more intensity, deeper storytelling, and breathtaking scenes that further explore the mythical world that kept audiences glued to their seats.



To make the film accessible to as many viewers as possible, Adebayo has set a pocket-friendly ticket price. Tickets will cost ₦4,000 within Lagos and ₦3,000 in cities outside Lagos, ensuring that fans across the country can enjoy the magic without breaking the bank.



Speaking about the release, Femi Adebayo emphasized that the decision to bring Agesinkole 2 to community cinemas is part of a broader mission to make quality cinema experiences available to diverse audiences. Fans can conveniently purchase their tickets online via circuits.tv or on the circuits app available on iOS and android.

With the success of the first film still fresh in the hearts of viewers, expectations are sky-high. The holiday season just got more exciting, and all eyes are now on December 24th as Nigerians prepare to return to the kingdom of epic battles, enchantment, and unforgettable storytelling.



Mark your calendars, King of Thieves: Agesinkole 2 is coming, and it promises to be bigger, bolder, and more thrilling than ever.

Sponsored Content