Events

CFG Africa Launches N1 Billion Ethical Fund at The Wheatbaker

6 hours ago

Top Row (Left to Right): Dr. Basheer Oshodi (Trust Arthur), Kunle Adeoba (DMD, CFG Africa), Ali Sheriff (One17 Capital), and Chigoziem Asoluka (George Utomi). Bottom Row (Left to Right): Akindele Ogundepo (Managing Director, CFG Africa Trustees), Zarah Salman (Non-Interest Lead, CFG Africa), Adedoyin Wilson-Diamond (Group Chief Investment Officer, CFG Africa), Chinonso Okurume (CardinalStone Registrars), Regina Asala (Rand Merchant Bank), Precious Olusola (Ava Trustees), and Babajide Lawani (GMD, CFG Africa).

On Friday, November 21, The Prestigious Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, became the epicenter of Nigeria’s financial elite. CFG Africa hosted its highly anticipated Client Engagement Forum 2025, an exclusive annual gathering for strategic investors, business moguls, and high-net-worth individuals. The aesthetic was one of curated sophistication, with guests engaging in high-level conversation, networking, and deal-making. This exclusive atmosphere perfectly set the stage for the event, themed “2026 in Focus: Opportunities for Growth, Navigating Uncharted Terrains.”

Setting the deeply analytical tone for the day was keynote speaker Prof. Bongo Adi, Professor of Economics and Data Analytics at Lagos Business School. Prof. Adi delivered a comprehensive analysis of the national reform agenda, emphasizing the critical need for greater synergy between fiscal and monetary policy to unlock tangible, sustainable growth in the coming year.

Prof. Bongo Adi, Professor of Economics and Data Analytics (Lagos Business School)

The successful launch underscores the integrated strength of the CFG Africa group, which leverages the complementary expertise of CFG Maynard (brokerage, investment banking) and CFG Asset Management (wealth and fund management) to deliver comprehensive investment strategies.

Key Fund Details and Structure

The fund is a N1,000,000,000 actively managed, open-ended unit trust with an offer Price is N1000 per unit.

The fund’s structure involves CFG Asset Management Limited as the Fund Manager , AVA Trustees Limited as the Trustee , One17 Capital as the Sharia Adviser, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited (RMBN) as the Custodian , and Cardinal Stone Registrars Limited as the Registrar. 

The CFG Ethical Fund seeks to deliver consistent income through carefully selected Sukuk and other Sharia- Compliant investments. The fund is guided by ethical principles and sharia law, ensuring all assets comply with islamic finance standards and avoid interest-based or prohibited sectors. It provides balanced exposure across a diverse ethical and Sharia-compliant instruments—including Sukuk, fixed income, and equities to reduce risk and enhance stability.

Babajide Lawani, Group Managing Director (GMD/CEO), CFG Africa

Addressing the gathering, Babajide Lawani, GMD/CEO of CFG Africa, detailed the group’s client-centric philosophy, emphasizing a value proposition built on partnership, security, and an integrated structure that transcends simple transactional services to provide deep market insights. Lawani was unequivocal about the firm’s core strategy, noting that they are “market powered” and deliver competitive returns “anchored around risk management driven by thorough research.”

This research-driven approach provides the ultimate assurance that investors can maintain and even improve their lifestyles amid a fluid economic landscape. Furthermore, Lawani highlighted CFG’s pivotal role as an enabler of large-scale enterprise growth, affirming the firm’s readiness to provide expert advisory for big-ticket ventures—including real estate deals, capital raises, and business expansion across Nigeria, leveraging specialized expertise in sectors such as healthcare and defense.

The event’s intellectual agenda continued seamlessly with the Expert Panel Session, a true high-point where industry heavy hitters delivered key market intelligence.
The insightful discussion featured Adekunle Adeoba (DMD, CFG Africa), Arnold Dublin-Green, Oluwatosin Ojo, and Olatunji Fafemi. The experts provided crucial global analysis, advising attendees to closely track the US yield curve as the primary barometer of recessionary risk. The consensus underscored the necessity of two key strategies for capital preservation and lifestyle maintenance in 2026: aggressive diversification and utilizing professionally managed funds.

About CFG

CFG Africa is an Investment Bank focused on delivering innovative financial solutions across key market segments. Its three subsidiaries—CFG Asset Management, CFG Maynard, and CFG Africa Trustees work together as an integrated platform for clients seeking secure and competitive investment options. 

Guided by a “safety before profit” philosophy, CFG prioritizes capital preservation through investments in secured instruments such as government securities, high-grade commercial papers, and placements with top-tier financial institutions.

Find out more about CFG Africa at www.cfgafrica.com

