AOT Lagos 7.0 Ignites the Future as Global Tech Leaders and Policymakers Drive Lagos’ Tech-Enabled Transformation

Lagos, Nigeria December 4, 2025, The seventh edition of the Art of Technology Lagos (AOT Lagos 7.0) convened key stakeholders across the tech ecosystem: policymakers, founders, investors, researchers, government representatives, venture capitalists, startups and innovators on thursday at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, for a high-level gathering focused exploring the transformative potential of emerging technologies that supports the city’s evolution into a technological hub in Africa.



Themed “Future Technologies & a Sustainable Lagos,” the conference reinforced AOT’s growing reputation as one of Lagos most influential platform for shaping policy-driven innovation, digital transformation, and long-term economic resilience. Participants engaged in forward-looking discussions on artificial intelligence, smart infrastructure, digital governance, climate technologies and inclusive innovation.

In his welcome address, Dr. Victor Gbenga Afolabi, Founder of Eko Innovation Centre and curator of Art of Technology Lagos, stressed that cities must adopt future-forward technologies to stay resilient, inclusive and globally competitive. He noted that cities produce 80% of global GDP yet account for 75% of carbon emissions, making technological integration essential for survival.



Delivering the keynote, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to building a safer, smarter, and greener megacity through technology, strong public-private partnerships, and sustainable infrastructure. He highlighted key achievements, including the deployment of 2,500km of fibre-optic cables, smart traffic upgrades, expanded digital public services, and improved connectivity for over one million residents. He also disclosed that LASRIC has invested nearly ₦2 billion in more than 75 startups across multiple sectors. Dr. Hamzat announced the forthcoming Lagos Innovation Bill, which will strengthen IP protection, funding access, and cross-sector collaboration, alongside the creation of Nigeria’s first sub-national Cybersecurity Council.



The Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Olatunbosun Alake, also noted Lagos’ rise as Africa’s top tech ecosystem, attracting over $6 billion in startup funding between 2019 and 2024 representing nearly 80% of Nigeria’s 2,000 active startups. He further revealed the upcoming Lagos Innovation Deal, a major framework that will deepen collaboration among government, academia and industry while accelerating AI adoption, strengthening data protection, and positioning Lagos as a global technology hub.



This year’s edition attracted an impressive lineup of global and regional thought leaders, including Sara Sabry, CEO of Deep Space Initiative and the first Egyptian and African Arab woman in space; Dr. Abba Aliyu, Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency; Seyi Akindeinde, Founder of Hyperspace Technologies Ltd, Lars Christer Johannisson, Chief Executive Officer, Rack Centre; Dr. Krishnan Ranganath, Regional Executive, African data Center; Tomi Davies, Collaboration in Chief, TVC Labs, Kola Masha, Founder, Babban Gona; Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, Chairman, Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council; Engr. Ibilola Kasunmu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Lagos State among many others.



The conference featured high-level keynotes, panel sessions, exhibitions and networking engagements, creating a powerful policy–innovation interface around inclusive development and sustainable economic growth.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to Art of Technology.