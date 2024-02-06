Here is How the Nigerian Breweries Rewarded Trade Partners and Transporters

Nigerian Breweries, one of the brewing companies in Nigeria, celebrated and rewarded 75 trade partners and 3 transporter companies at its 2023 Distributor Awards Night on Monday, January 29, 2024, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event also witnessed the launch of an exciting new product, Legend Twist, into the Nigerian market.

Anchored by comedian Funnybone, the award ceremony saw Christiana Odiaka (Chrisemua and Sons) emerge as the National Volume Champion and best distributor in 2023, while Jimoh Ogungbola (J.Ogungbola and Sons) and Chidi Ndupu (Chidi Ndupu Enterprises) were crowned first and second runners-up, respectively.

Delivering his keynote address at the ceremony with the theme “Winning Despite the Odds,” the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries, Hans Essaadi, explained that the event was organised to recognise and celebrate the contribution of partners towards the success of the company amidst the challenging business climate of 2023.

Essaadi congratulated all the award recipients for their achievements, noting that this is a testament to the power of collaboration between Nigerian Breweries and its esteemed partners.

For 2023, the business climate was quite challenging, but with you on our side, we rode through the rough seas, tumbled over the mountains, walked through the valleys, and at the end of it all, we came out undefeated. Together, we will continue to grow strong, and we thank you for your commitment to excellence and reliability, which has not only sustained us but propelled our business to greater heights, he said.

In his welcome address, the Sales Director of Nigerian Breweries , Ayo Lawal, expressed profound appreciation to trade partners and transporters for their unconventional and exceptional result-driven approach, ensuring the business remained robust and profitable despite the economic challenge.

Ayo Lawal described the remarkable business performance of the company as a testament to the strength of partnerships and the unwavering commitment that binds both Nigerian Breweries and the partners together.

The pressures on sales were palpable, which demanded a flexible and unconventional approach. To shine through, we embraced innovation, streamlined processes, and fostered open communication, which ensured that the supply chain remained robust and responsive, he said.

He assured partners that the company would continue to devise means of strengthening existing relationships.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, the National Volume Champion, Odiaka, thanked Nigerian Breweries for extending their support to trade partners and distributors throughout the tough period in 2023. She stated that despite the challenging business climate occasioned by cash scarcity, high inflation, and the huge effect of fuel subsidy removal in 2023, the company devised innovations that supported the prosperity of trade partners and their businesses.

I am very delighted with this recognition and appreciation by Nigerian Breweries. I must commend them for their support all through the difficult period in 2023. This recognition is a call for me to invest more in my business to contribute to the company’s business performance. I pray that the company will continue to grow in multiple folds, she added.

Some of the gifts presented to the trade partners and transporters include cash prizes, plaques, trophies, forklifts, and cases of its premium products in large quantities, among others.

Other awardees who won in different categories include Skyward Resources and Cobil Logistique.







