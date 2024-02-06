Events
How Asake, Tyla, Trevor Noah & Other African Stars Turned Up At The Grammys
From Trevor Noah, Asake to Ayra Starr and South African Grammy-winning Tyla, the 66th Grammy Awards was an absolute blast for these talented Grammy-nominated artists, who brought their A-game and dazzled with their stunning looks at the event.
The weekend started on a high note with a Grammy pre-party hosted by American record label Empire in Los Angeles to celebrate its Nigerian-nominated artists, Olamide, Fireboy DML, and Asake. Also spotted at the party were Tina Davis, Wale, The Compozers, DJ Consequence, Jidenna, Sarz, WurlD, Pheelz, Boity Thulo, Musa Keyz, and Poco Lee. See the highlights of the party here.
The 66th Grammy Awards played host to a dazzling array of celebrities and stars from the entertainment industry. Taking centre stage as the brilliant host for the fourth consecutive time was none other than the comedian and former “The Daily Show” host, Trevor Noah.
The event also saw a major win for South African singer and songwriter, Tyla, who won her first Grammy Award in the Best African Music Performance category for her song “Water”.
Check out the beautiful looks from the 2024 Grammy Awards below.
Tyla
Trevor Noah
Boity Thulo
Boity and Tyla
Asake
K’Naan
Ayra Starr
Sarz
Fally Pupa
Musa Keys
And to cap it all, Burna Boy had the audience on their feet with a colourful performance of his nominated hits “On Form,” “City Boys,” and the show-stopping “Sittin’ On Top Of The World”, which he performed with the legendary Brandy and rapper 21 Savage.”
Watch the performance here.