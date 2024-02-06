Connect with us

How Asake, Tyla, Trevor Noah & Other African Stars Turned Up At The Grammys

From Screen to Stage: TikTok Celebrating Top Nigerian Creators Nominated in Its 2023 Creator Awards in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tyla Made History in Custom Versace at the 66th Grammy Awards | WATCH

MAJOR: Fantasia's Grammy Homage to Tina Turner Outfit is from Nigerian Designer — Matopeda

Favour Ofili Makes History At The 2024 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston

Razzl Rewards Offers Partners and Customers a Trip to AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast

#Grammys: Tyla Wins Best African Music Performance For Her Song “Water”

Ayra Starr & Tyla Seen Posing in Synergy at YouTube's Afrobeats Pre-GRAMMYs Party

All The Stunning Looks From Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala

Bonang Matheba was Pretty Sassy at the New 'Talk Your Worth' Podcast Launch by L'Oréal Paris

From Trevor Noah, Asake to Ayra Starr and South African Grammy-winning Tyla, the 66th Grammy Awards was an absolute blast for these talented Grammy-nominated artists, who brought their A-game and dazzled with their stunning looks at the event.

The weekend started on a high note with a Grammy pre-party hosted by American record label Empire in Los Angeles to celebrate its Nigerian-nominated artists, OlamideFireboy DML, and Asake. Also spotted at the party were Tina Davis, Wale, The Compozers, DJ Consequence, Jidenna, Sarz, WurlD, Pheelz, Boity Thulo, Musa Keyz, and Poco Lee. See the highlights of the party here.

The 66th Grammy Awards played host to a dazzling array of celebrities and stars from the entertainment industry. Taking centre stage as the brilliant host for the fourth consecutive time was none other than the comedian and former “The Daily Show” host, Trevor Noah.

The event also saw a major win for South African singer and songwriter, Tyla, who won her first Grammy Award in the Best African Music Performance category for her song “Water”.

Check out the beautiful looks from the 2024 Grammy Awards below.

Tyla

 

Trevor Noah

Boity Thulo

 

Boity and Tyla

 

Asake

K’Naan

 

Ayra Starr

Sarz

 

Fally Pupa

 

Musa Keys

 

And to cap it all, Burna Boy had the audience on their feet with a colourful performance of his nominated hits “On Form,” “City Boys,” and the show-stopping “Sittin’ On Top Of The World, which he performed with the legendary Brandy and rapper 21 Savage.”

Watch the performance here.

