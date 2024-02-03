Connect with us

Events Music

Empire Threw A Grammy Pre-Party to Celebrate Asake, Fireboy DML & Olamide

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Unveiling Vanessa Gyimah's Glamorous Slay at Sephora Collection’s Exclusive Launch Party | WATCH

Events Style

Claire Idera Nnani Just Launched A Fashion Brand "Cladini Studio"

Events News Style

We are LIVE with Isoken & Ivie Ogiemwonyi at Copenhagen Fashion Week 2024. Join Us!

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Movies & TV Music

Wizkid, Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Elba & Lashana Lynch Step Out for "Bob Marley: One Love" Premiere in London

Events Music News Promotions

Gifts, Grooves, and Goals as TECNO Spark 20 - AFCON Watch Party Stole the Show

Events Inspired Promotions

Oriflame unveils a New and Spectacular Product Catalogue and Marks Her Anniversary in Style!

Events Inspired News Promotions

Yeloto African Children Foundation Unveils Its Shining Stars for the 2022/2023 Academic Session

Events Music News Promotions

Power up Your Life Festival: Boomplay Partners With itel P55 Series for a Fun Campus Activation

Events

Empire Threw A Grammy Pre-Party to Celebrate Asake, Fireboy DML & Olamide

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Leading up to the biggest award night in the music industry, American record label Empire hosted a Grammy pre-party in Los Angeles, USA, to celebrate its Nigerian-nominated artists, Olamide, Fireboy DML, and Asake.

Also spotted at the party were Tina Davis, Wale, The Compozers, DJ Consequence, Jidenna, Sarz, WurlD, Pheelz, Boity Thulo, Musa Keyz, and Poco Lee.

Olamide and Asake were nominated for their collaboration “Amapiano” in the category of Best African Music Performance, while Fireboy DML earned a nomination in the Album of the Year category for his contributions to Jon Batiste’s “World Music Radio.”

Check out the highlights from the party below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Serving in The UK Airforce & Being An Artiste – See How Bruce Oshakuade is Balancing Multiple Interests in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

How Much Does The Japa Wave Affect Those at Home?

See! Seyi Vibez Has Got Different Patterns to Make You Listen

Farida Yahya: Are You Applying for Global Opportunities? Follow These Tips

Dennis Isong: How The Fourth Mainland Bridge Will Benefit Lagosians
css.php