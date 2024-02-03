Empire Threw A Grammy Pre-Party to Celebrate Asake, Fireboy DML & Olamide

Leading up to the biggest award night in the music industry, American record label Empire hosted a Grammy pre-party in Los Angeles, USA, to celebrate its Nigerian-nominated artists, Olamide, Fireboy DML, and Asake.

Also spotted at the party were Tina Davis, Wale, The Compozers, DJ Consequence, Jidenna, Sarz, WurlD, Pheelz, Boity Thulo, Musa Keyz, and Poco Lee.

Olamide and Asake were nominated for their collaboration “Amapiano” in the category of Best African Music Performance, while Fireboy DML earned a nomination in the Album of the Year category for his contributions to Jon Batiste’s “World Music Radio.”

Check out the highlights from the party below: