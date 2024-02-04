Bonang Matheba was Pretty Sassy at the New ‘Talk Your Worth’ Podcast Launch by L’Oréal Paris

Beauty
Bonang Matheba was Pretty Sassy at the New ‘Talk Your Worth’ Podcast Launch by L’Oréal Paris
Were you ready for the sassy style served by award-winning TV presenter, actress, and media sensation — Bonang Matheba —at L’Oréal Paris‘ new podcast launch?
She graced the soirée in an edgy black jumpsuit, featuring a cut-out mid-section and twin tan ruffles on the bust area, a sultry piece from Maryzo.
Bonang’s glossy nude-pink lippie enhanced her natural radiance. Her luminous face was accentuated by the skilled hands of makeup maestro — Joyce Jacob and her hair was sleeked back into a centre-parted curly ponytail by THE DON HAIR. She wore matching Pearls with classic charm: ring, earrings and bracelets.
In addition to celebrating L’Oreal Paris’ groundbreaking podcast — Talk Your Worth, the event also celebrated beauty, style and self-worth.
Credits
BellaStylista: @bonang_m
Styling: @phuphogumedek
Outfit: @maryzodesigns
Makeup: @joycejacob_jjb using @lorealparis
Hair: @_thedonhair_
Video: @scott.hurly