Bonang Matheba was Pretty Sassy at the New ‘Talk Your Worth’ Podcast Launch by L’Oréal Paris

Were you ready for the sassy style served by award-winning TV presenter, actress, and media sensation — Bonang Matheba —at L’Oréal Paris‘ new podcast launch?

She graced the soirée in an edgy black jumpsuit, featuring a cut-out mid-section and twin tan ruffles on the bust area, a sultry piece from Maryzo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Bonang’s glossy nude-pink lippie enhanced her natural radiance. Her luminous face was accentuated by the skilled hands of makeup maestro — Joyce Jacob and her hair was sleeked back into a centre-parted curly ponytail by THE DON HAIR. She wore matching Pearls with classic charm: ring, earrings and bracelets.

In addition to celebrating L’Oreal Paris’ groundbreaking podcast — Talk Your Worth, the event also celebrated beauty, style and self-worth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Credits

BellaStylista: @bonang_m

Styling: @phuphogumedek

Outfit: @maryzodesigns

Makeup: @joycejacob_jjb using @lorealparis

Hair: @_thedonhair_

Video: @scott.hurly

