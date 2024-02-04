Connect with us

Bonang Matheba was Pretty Sassy at the New ‘Talk Your Worth’ Podcast Launch by L’Oréal Paris

3 hours ago

Were you ready for the sassy style served by award-winning TV presenter, actress, and media sensation Bonang Mathebaat L’Oréal Paris‘ new podcast launch?

She graced the soirée in an edgy black jumpsuit, featuring a cut-out mid-section and twin tan ruffles on the bust area, a sultry piece from Maryzo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Bonang’s glossy nude-pink lippie enhanced her natural radiance. Her luminous face was accentuated by the skilled hands of makeup maestro Joyce Jacob and her hair was sleeked back into a centre-parted curly ponytail by THE DON HAIR. She wore matching Pearls with classic charm: ring, earrings and bracelets.

In addition to celebrating L’Oreal Paris’ groundbreaking podcast Talk Your Worth, the event also celebrated beauty, style and self-worth.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Credits

BellaStylista: @bonang_m
Styling: @phuphogumedek
Outfit: @maryzodesigns
Makeup: @joycejacob_jjb using @lorealparis
Hair: @_thedonhair_
Video: @scott.hurly

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

