All The Stunning Looks From Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala



Ahead of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, the legendary music mogul, Clive Davis, hosted celebrities in a Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons on Saturday night (February 3rd) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The party which has taken place every year since 1976 on the night before the annual Grammy Awards, had in attendance celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Serena Williams, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey, Mariah Carey, Victoria Monet, Paris Hilton, Summer Walker, Rita Wilson, Ice Spice, Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, Julia Garner, and Lana Del Rey. Legendary stars like Meryl Streep, Cher, Tom Hanks, and more were also there. And they all turned up in their Sunday best,

Take a look at some of the looks:

