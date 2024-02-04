Connect with us

All The Stunning Looks From Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala

Ahead of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, the legendary music mogul, Clive Davis, hosted celebrities in a Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons on Saturday night (February 3rd) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The party which has taken place every year since 1976 on the night before the annual Grammy Awards, had in attendance celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Serena Williams, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey, Mariah CareyVictoria Monet, Paris Hilton, Summer Walker, Rita Wilson, Ice SpiceDua LipaSabrina Carpenter, Julia Garner, and Lana Del Rey. Legendary stars like Meryl StreepCherTom Hanks, and more were also there. And they all turned up in their Sunday best,

Take a look at some of the looks:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coco Jones (@cocojones)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Monét (@victoriamonet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @summerwalker

