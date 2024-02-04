Ayra Star & Tyla Seen Posing in Synergy at YouTube’s Afrobeats Pre-Grammys Party

As the world anticipates Music’s biggest night and its debut Afrobeats category, Grammy-nominated Gen Z vocalists and style trendsetters — Ayra Starr from Nigeria and Tyla from South Africa — rocked the YouTube Afrobeats Pre-GRAMMY party pairing sultry outfits with pristine clean girl aesthetics makeup and boho braids.

Ayra rocked a beautiful pink halterneck top with a mini skirt and one fancy opera glove of the same fabric showing off her pretty fair skin while Tyla rocked an embellished corset mini dress with embellished heels.

See more photos of them in the carousels below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celestial being 👼🏾🤍🎖 (@ayrastarr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyla (@tyla)

Watch Ayra Starr mime and dance to her latest release — Commas — below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celestial being 👼🏾🤍🎖 (@ayrastarr)

Credits: @ayrastarr x @tyla

