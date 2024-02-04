Connect with us

Ayra Star & Tyla Seen Posing in Synergy at YouTube's Afrobeats Pre-Grammys Party

Bonang Matheba was Pretty Sassy at the New 'Talk Your Worth' Podcast Launch by L'Oréal Paris

Unveiling Vanessa Gyimah's Glamorous Slay at Sephora Collection’s Exclusive Launch Party | WATCH

Sabrina Elba Showed Out in Anatomical Pieces at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Show in Paris

Hollywood Actress — Alexis Floyd Spotted in SA's Gert-Johan Coetzee at Disney's Post-Emmys® Celebration

The 7 Beauty Trends You'll See All Of 2024 - You're Welcome!

Kika 'Good Hair' Osunde Takes Paris in Grand Style for Georges Chakra's Haute Couture Show

British-Nigerian AJ Odudu Stuns in Minimal Glam on the New British Vogue, Out Now!

Chloe Bailey Dazzled in a Custom Jumpsuit from Nigerian Luxe Brand — Onalaja at The Tonight Show

Check Out Our Editors' Favourite Guest Looks From Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Ayra Star & Tyla Seen Posing in Synergy at YouTube’s Afrobeats Pre-Grammys Party

As the world anticipates Music’s biggest night and its debut Afrobeats category, Grammy-nominated Gen Z vocalists and style trendsetters Ayra Starr from Nigeria and Tyla from South Africa — rocked the YouTube Afrobeats Pre-GRAMMY party pairing sultry outfits with pristine clean girl aesthetics makeup and boho braids.

Ayra Starr with Tyla

Ayra rocked a beautiful pink halterneck top with a mini skirt and one fancy opera glove of the same fabric showing off her pretty fair skin while Tyla rocked an embellished corset mini dress with embellished heels.

See more photos of them in the carousels below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyla (@tyla)

Watch Ayra Starr mime and dance to her latest release Commas below:

Credits: @ayrastarr x @tyla

