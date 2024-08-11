Connect with us

From Concept to Completion in 2 Days: Watch the Making of Bonang Matheba's Miss SA Finale Outfit by VEEKEE JAMES

Elado Treats Tele to an Unforgettable Itailian Adventure on This BNS Exclusive, Travel with Them

Maria Chike & Dr. Bea Discuss Motherhood, Body Image and Marriage on "Mums Next Door"

Watch Anendlessocean in a New Live Performance of "Gratitude"

Bonang Matheba & Her Nigerian Glamily Delivered a Night of Unmatched Glamour at Miss South Africa Finale

Faith Kipyegon Sets Record with Three Consecutive Olympic 1500m Gold Medals

The Odukoya Siblings Share Their Journey of Grief, Healing & Grace on "Truth Table"

Looking to Gain Weight? Try Daniel Ochuko’s High-Calorie Oats Recipe

Yemi Alade and Ziggy Marley Promote Unity in "Peace & Love"

Joyful Cook’s Easy & Delicious Homemade Meatball Recipe Will Elevate Your Meals

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Witness the extraordinary craftsmanship behind Bonang Matheba‘s game-changing VEEKEE JAMES opening look for the Grand Finale of Miss South Africa 2024.

Bonang Matheba in VEEKEE JAMES, captured by The Lagos Paparazzi

In this Behind-the-Scenes with BellaNaija Style feature, designer Veekee James Atere takes us behind the seams, sharing the inspiration, design process, and meticulous attention to detail that brought the breathtaking masterpiece to life.

Discover the story behind the colours, the intricate design elements, and the challenges overcome to produce this remarkable piece in just two days. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Bonang Matheba in VEEKEE JAMES, captured by The Lagos Paparazzi

See more, Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

CREDITS

Designer: @veekee_james
Dress: @veekeejames_official
Stylist: @dahmola
Videographer: @the.esiaga
BellaStylista: @bonang_m

