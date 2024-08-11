From Concept to Completion in 2 Days: Watch the Making of Bonang Matheba’s Miss SA Finale Outfit by VEEKEE JAMES

Witness the extraordinary craftsmanship behind Bonang Matheba‘s game-changing VEEKEE JAMES opening look for the Grand Finale of Miss South Africa 2024.

In this Behind-the-Scenes with BellaNaija Style feature, designer Veekee James Atere takes us behind the seams, sharing the inspiration, design process, and meticulous attention to detail that brought the breathtaking masterpiece to life.

Discover the story behind the colours, the intricate design elements, and the challenges overcome to produce this remarkable piece in just two days. Hit the button below to watch:

CREDITS

Designer: @veekee_james

Dress: @veekeejames_official

Stylist: @dahmola

Videographer: @the.esiaga

BellaStylista: @bonang_m

