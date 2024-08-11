Elado Treats Tele to an Unforgettable Itailian Adventure on This BNS Exclusive, Travel with Them

Italy, a timeless canvas painted with centuries of art, history, and unparalleled elegance, from the cobblestone streets of Rome to the sun-kissed Amalfi Coast, this European gem has captivated the world for millennia; but what does its iconic backdrop hold for a modern, stylish couple like Tele Lawal and Elado Osuobeni?

Nothing beats a good Baecation: you and your lover exploring another country and making memorable footprints of your love. Partners, Tele Lawal and Elado Osuobeni decided to reward themselves with a trip to Italy as Elado got to work planning an interesting holiday to surprise Tele.

My partner and I work hard to support each other in our jobs and on our projects, so every now and then we like to reward ourselves. We chose Italy as our destination, and he went about planning the holiday to surprise me. — Tele Lawal

Italy remains one of the world’s most visited travel destinations, which explains why many people have some knowledge of the country.

From the Roman Empire and its characters (Julius Caesar, Nero, etc.) to the Renaissance artists (Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci, etc.), and the luxury fashion brands (Gucci, Fendi, Prada, etc.) there’s much to love about this fascinating destination.

Join us as we delve into Tele & Elado’s enchanting Italian escapade, where history met fashion and love met luxury:

Rome

Flying into Rome from London on a cool evening, the couple stayed at a modern apartment in the Prati district – a central district across the Tiber River and near the Vatican.

It’s a quiet and smart neighbourhood with lots of independent boutiques and traditional trattorias (informal restaurants) – central enough to be within walking distance of most of Rome’s sites, but residential enough to avoid the traditional tourist areas.

Their Roman adventure included breakfast at a Ristorante overlooking Bernini’s Fountain of Four Rivers in Piazza Navona and visits to all the main tourist sites including the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, Palatine Hill, the Pantheon, and Trevi Fountain.

Rome isn’t the most walkable city, but there are reasonable public transport links. Elado is into history, so it was fun watching him light up when we saw certain sites (like the spot Julius Caesar was assassinated on the Ides of March).

After a day of Roman history, it was obvious to Tele & Elado that the next day should be one of Christian history. So, after an early rise, they headed from their apartment to Vatican City.

Vatican City

To Tele & Elado, the Vatican is the most iconic city in Christian history after Jerusalem, so visiting was a no-brainer for the couple. They said to BellaNaija Style:

Not many people know that Vatican City is its own state, and not only that but that it’s entirely contained within Rome. There is no recognisable border separating the Vatican from Rome – the only indication is a thick white line on the ground.

We walked up to St. Peter’s Basilica – for hundreds of years the largest church building in the world – weaving between drinks and souvenir stands. When we reached one of many entrances, we were greeted by tight security. After having our bags and bodies scanned, we entered the main square. As it turned out, thousands of other people had got there before us, so the queue was very long. Our morning prayers must have been answered because I managed to speak to a security guard who helped us to the front of the queue.

To our amazement, the Pope himself came out of one of the doors and greeted some of us waiting near the front! It was a surreal moment and one that we will remember for a long time.

Once the Pope left, the front doors of St. Peter’s Basilica opened and we were allowed in. We were asked whether we would like to stay to have Latin Mass. I could worship with Elado and he could practise his Latin – a wonderful opportunity!

After the various hymns and prayers, we left the Basilica and wondered around Rome for some retail therapy before dinner at Soho House. That evening, we went back to our apartment suitably blessed and ready for the next stop on our Italian tour.

We had one last café breakfast in Rome before packing our bags and heading to the train station. As I mentioned, the whole trip was a surprise for me, so Elado refused to tell me our next destination until I spotted ‘Firenze’ on our train tickets. Florence all the way!

Florence

The 1h 30m train journey from Rome to Florence was beautiful. Italy’s high-speed trains are comfortable and often leave and arrive on time. Upon arrival in Florence, the couple were greeted by a torrential rain tagged “showers of blessing” by Tele who loved their temporary home in Florence best.

The apartment was my favourite of all of the ones we rented in Italy. All of them were modern and spacious, but this one had a certain charm that I can’t quite describe.

Too tired to do anything, Tele and Elado decided to skip sightseeing for a quiet dinner. Spoiled for choice from the long list of traditional Florentine restaurant recommendations from their lodge’s host and various friends, they had some steak and headed back to the apartment to rest.

The next day, after a café breakfast, the couple headed to the Uffizi Gallery to see some of the most iconic pieces of art assembled in Italy. They spent the morning walking through the gallery and soaking in the works of Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo and Botticelli.

The day was packed so, Tele recommended that

If you ever want to visit, make sure to prepare yourself – there is far too much to see in one day!

While waiting to see the Medici Venus sculpture, the stylish couple were approached by two American photographers who asked them to model for a “Love in Florence“ shoot they were planning.

Tele donned an iconic little black dress with a flattering sweetheart neckline and tulle details for the photo shoot. She paired the dress with a light coat, off-white shoes and a petals-detailed handbag in similar colours that coordinated nicely with Elado’s lovely blazer, pants, and shirt. Check out their photos below:

Love in Florence

It was such a fun time and the four of us had dinner and gelato afterwards!

The rest of our stay in Florence was marked by trips to the famous Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore (Florence Cathedral), Pitti Palace (the grand palace where the old rulers of Florence – the Medici family – lived and ruled), Boboli Gardens, and Giotto’s Campanile (a large bell tower by the cathedral).

Florence is a very walkable city – every major tourist site is within 20 minutes of the centre – but make sure to watch out for cars as the roads are very narrow. Travel Tip from Tele

After dinner and late-night gelato, we went back to our apartment to rest for the next day. But nothing could have prepared me for the next surprise!

Tuscan Countryside

In the morning, I was told that we had a surprise activity. Elado was on his phone organising it for most of the morning and he refused to tell me where we were going. We went to the town hall and waited until a lady pulled up in a black van. She didn’t know it was meant to be a surprise because she instantly asked whether we were there for the horse riding and wine tasting tour. Amazing!

They drove for half an hour out of Florence through the rolling hills of the Tuscan countryside to a large wine estate, called Torre a Cona.

The hosting family was kind enough to give Tele and Elado a private tour on horseback.

After giving us our helmets, we followed them for two hours on our horses. Mine was hungry and unruly, Elado’s was strong and calm – I don’t want to say they matched our personalities!

Upon return to the main house, they dismounted and headed inside where a table of bread, cheese and wine was already prepared.

We tasted four different wines, all produced on the estate and they explained the history and mechanics of the wine production. It was lovely to see how much effort and care went into each bottle.

They jumped into the van at sunset and returned to Florence to rest before heading to their final stop.

After a good night’s sleep, we packed our bags and ordered a taxi to the train station. Once again, Elado refused to tell me our destination until I saw “Venezia” light up on the train’s information board. We were on our way to the Floating City!

Venice

Upon arrival in Venice, Tele & Elado noticed something that reminded them of home (Nigeria): mosquito netting on all windows. Venetian rivers and humid weather are perfect for mosquitos.

There were signs warning us of dengue fever, so we made sure to protect ourselves on the journey. Venice was our shortest stay in Italy, but a wonderful one.

We saw the various tourist sites (Rialto Bridge, The Bridge of Sighs, St. Mark’s Basilica, and the Doge’s Palace), and feasted on traditional Venetian dishes (lots of seafood pastas). We even managed to see a Nigerian art exhibition – Naija no dey carry last!

However, for the couple, the highlight of Venice was a trip through the various canals on a traditional gondola. According to Tele:

It took us a lot of time to decide on which gondola to choose because I wanted the perfect setting. I finally found one that seemed to call out to me in one of the small side canals.

Our guide told us he was a fourth-generation gondolier – a family vocation started by his great-grandfather. He said the cushions were handmade by his grandmother and had been of sentimental value to him – no wonder I could feel the love when I first saw the gondola!

As we were gliding through the various canals, he told us about Venice’s history and the meaning behind every great building. Thinking about the history of Italy in general (and Venice in particular) made me realise that Italy isn’t a conventional country – it’s an amalgamation of various city-states and kingdoms with their own histories who came together just over a hundred years ago to form something greater than their individual parts. It gave us hope that Nigeria could be something greater than its individual parts too.

After a wonderful time in Venice (topped off with amazing smoothies) we headed to our apartment to rest and prepare for our flight back to London the next day.

More Italian Tourist Tips from Tele & Elado

When to visit

For Nigerians who don’t like the cold, summer from April to September will be the best time. However, this is peak tourist season, so be warned that everywhere will be busy. It will also be a lot more expensive. Out-of-season times (October to March) will be cooler but less busy and cheaper.

Where to stay

This will depend on your taste. For hotel lovers, there are many to choose from across the three cities we visited. Rome, Florence and Venice are expensive cities as they are global tourist destinations, so don’t expect high quality at cheap prices – you get what you pay for!

We used Airbnb to find high-quality apartments in each city. Rome and Florence were much easier than Venice, though. The Floating City has fewer accommodation options (especially if you want modern interior design).

How to move around

Florence and Venice were very walkable cities, so if you don’t mind getting some exercise, you’ll be fine in those. Otherwise, Florence has taxis that can usher you around the various sites, and Venice has river taxis that can do the same.

Rome is larger and less walkable (unless you’re fit), so try the various public transport options – metro, buses, trams and urban rail. If not, good old taxis will take you to the historical sites.

How much should you budget?

It would depend on whether you’re going to one city, two, three or more. For Airbnb accommodation, you can expect anything from $200 to $500 per night for a small apartment. A budget hotel comes with setbacks anywhere from $200 to $400 per night, while $900+ per night for a luxury hotel.

If you want to eat on a budget, try the trattorias and osterias in each city (more informal than restaurants). These will generally be $30+ for a meal for two. Luxury restaurants will cost $200+ for a meal for two.

What to eat

You can get classic Italian dishes like pizzas and spaghetti Bolognese in every city. However, it’s often good to try traditional dishes in each city.

Rome is known for artichokes, pecorino (a type of cheese), zucchini pasta, and thin, crisp pizzas.

Florence is known for its thick steaks (Bistecca alla Fiorentina), Ribollita soup (white beans and vegetable soup), and tripe sauce (shaki in tomato sauce).

Venice is by the sea and is known for its various seafood pasta dishes and seafood pizzas – including a cuttlefish risotto (rice dish) dyed with black ink from the cuttlefish.

Why visit?

There is something for everyone in Italy:

If you’re interested in history and culture, the museums, palaces and ruins will satisfy you.

If you’re interested in food, Italians have hundreds of tasty traditional and regional dishes that will have you spoilt for choice.

If you’re interested in shopping, you’ll leave Italy with enough clothes to last you a lifetime (or at least a few weeks)!

All in all, Italy is a global tourist destination for a reason. There are many cities with different cultures and histories that will keep you coming back time and again. We’re already planning our next trip!

Would you visit Italy soon?

