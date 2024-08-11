Maria Chike & Dr. Bea Discuss Motherhood, Body Image and Marriage on “Mums Next Door”

This week on the “Mums Next Door” podcast, Maria Chike sits down with aesthetic dermatologist Dr. Bea to explore the intricacies of balancing motherhood, body image, and maintaining a healthy relationship with one’s spouse.

As a mother of three daughters, Dr. Bea shares her personal experiences and insights on managing family life with excellence. She discusses how she selected a school close to home for her children, allowing her to better manage her time and responsibilities. Dr. Bea also reveals that she dedicates late-night hours to her personal growth—using the time for research, study, workouts, and catching up on sleep.

In a candid conversation, she opens up about the highs and lows of motherhood, including her experiences with body shaming.

Watch the full video below: