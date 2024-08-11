Connect with us

Maria Chike & Dr. Bea Discuss Motherhood, Body Image and Marriage on "Mums Next Door"

Watch Anendlessocean in a New Live Performance of "Gratitude"

Bonang Matheba & Her Nigerian Glamily Delivered a Night of Unmatched Glamour at Miss South Africa Finale

Faith Kipyegon Sets Record with Three Consecutive Olympic 1500m Gold Medals

The Odukoya Siblings Share Their Journey of Grief, Healing & Grace on "Truth Table"

Looking to Gain Weight? Try Daniel Ochuko’s High-Calorie Oats Recipe

Yemi Alade and Ziggy Marley Promote Unity in "Peace & Love"

Joyful Cook’s Easy & Delicious Homemade Meatball Recipe Will Elevate Your Meals

Moses Bliss & Sunmisola Agbebi Lead a Soulful Live Worship in "I Love You Lord" Video

Darkoo Teams Up with Rema for "Favourite Girl" Remix

This week on the “Mums Next Door” podcast, Maria Chike sits down with aesthetic dermatologist Dr. Bea to explore the intricacies of balancing motherhood, body image, and maintaining a healthy relationship with one’s spouse.

As a mother of three daughters, Dr. Bea shares her personal experiences and insights on managing family life with excellence. She discusses how she selected a school close to home for her children, allowing her to better manage her time and responsibilities. Dr. Bea also reveals that she dedicates late-night hours to her personal growth—using the time for research, study, workouts, and catching up on sleep.

In a candid conversation, she opens up about the highs and lows of motherhood, including her experiences with body shaming.

Watch the full video below:

