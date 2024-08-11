Connect with us

Watch Anendlessocean in a New Live Performance of "Gratitude"

Maria Chike & Dr. Bea Discuss Motherhood, Body Image and Marriage on "Mums Next Door"

Bonang Matheba & Her Nigerian Glamily Delivered a Night of Unmatched Glamour at Miss South Africa Finale

Faith Kipyegon Sets Record with Three Consecutive Olympic 1500m Gold Medals

The Odukoya Siblings Share Their Journey of Grief, Healing & Grace on "Truth Table"

Looking to Gain Weight? Try Daniel Ochuko’s High-Calorie Oats Recipe

Yemi Alade and Ziggy Marley Promote Unity in "Peace & Love"

Joyful Cook’s Easy & Delicious Homemade Meatball Recipe Will Elevate Your Meals

Moses Bliss & Sunmisola Agbebi Lead a Soulful Live Worship in "I Love You Lord" Video

Darkoo Teams Up with Rema for "Favourite Girl" Remix

Music artist Anedlessocean has released a live version of his latest song, “Gratitude,” offering listeners a heartfelt performance.

The song is an earnest expression of deep thankfulness, reflecting on God’s unwavering faithfulness and love. Through the lyrics, Anedlessocean conveys his profound sense of awe at the vastness of God’s mercy and goodness—qualities he finds too immense to fully comprehend.

With the repeated refrain “Ese oh, Jesu” (which means “Thank you, Jesus” in Yoruba), Anedlessocean underscores his deep personal connection to the divine. He sees God’s presence and blessings in every corner of his life, and this song serves as a moving tribute to that spiritual journey.

Watch the live performance below:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

