Watch Anendlessocean in a New Live Performance of “Gratitude”

Music artist Anedlessocean has released a live version of his latest song, “Gratitude,” offering listeners a heartfelt performance.

The song is an earnest expression of deep thankfulness, reflecting on God’s unwavering faithfulness and love. Through the lyrics, Anedlessocean conveys his profound sense of awe at the vastness of God’s mercy and goodness—qualities he finds too immense to fully comprehend.

With the repeated refrain “Ese oh, Jesu” (which means “Thank you, Jesus” in Yoruba), Anedlessocean underscores his deep personal connection to the divine. He sees God’s presence and blessings in every corner of his life, and this song serves as a moving tribute to that spiritual journey.

Watch the live performance below: