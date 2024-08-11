Connect with us

Bonang Matheba & Her Nigerian Glamily Delivered a Night of Unmatched Glamour at Miss South Africa Finale

For the 4th consecutive year, Bonang Matheba has redefined the standards of television hosting at the Miss South Africa finale. This year, the style icon elevated her game to unprecedented heights, delivering a flawless performance that was as captivating as it was inspiring.

With a stellar team of Nigerian creatives, including stylist Dahmola and a collective of five homegrown designers VEEKEE JAMES, SOMO, Sheye Oladejo, Mazelle Bridal, and EMAGINE by Bukola, Bonang owned the stage in her personal runway style. Every look was a masterpiece, a testament to the burgeoning fashion scene in Nigeria.

Bonang Matheba looking radiant in VEEKEE JAMES, ready to own the stage

Her radiant beauty, enhanced by impeccable Nigerian artistry from NEETA BEAUTY, was a visual feast that left viewers breathless. Her hair was flawlessly put together by the stellar duo of South African THE DON HAIR & Nigerian Hair by Bukks, with a perfectly skin-matching frontal styled into a chic top bun for her stunning shoot which was captured by Nigerian Paps sensation, The Lagos Paparazzi.

Look 1

A masterpiece from Nigerian VEEKEE JAMES, conceptualised in less than 2 hours and produced in 2 days.

 

BellaStylista: @bonang_m
Stylist: @dahmola
Dress: @veekeejames_official
Makeup: @neetabeauty_
Hair: @_thedonhair_
Shots: @thelagospaparazzi

Bonang Matheba once again reigned supreme as the undisputed queen of South African television at the Miss South Africa 2024 finale. The style icon, entrepreneur, and media mogul commanded the stage with unparalleled glamour, serving breath-taking look after look.

Look 2

Beeded to perfection by Nigerian SOMO, Bonang made a stunning statement in this dress fit for a screen goddess, a not to her “BDazzled” era

 

Stylist: @dahmola
Dress: @somobysomo
Makeup: @neetabeauty_
Hair: @_thedonhair_
Hairpiece: @urezkulture
Jewelry: @fabjewels_official
Photography: @thelagospaparazzi

With head-to-toe perfection, Bonang showcased the very best of African fashion, roaring why she is a global style force to be reckoned with and topping internet trending lists last night.

Look 3

A floral dream in Nigerian designer Sheye Oladejo, every stitch and detail, from the flowing train to the strategic placement of florals and the mould of fabric reflects the timeless grace and glamour that Bonang Matheba embodies 

 

BellaStylista: @bonang_m
Stylist: @dahmola
Dress: @sheyeoladejo
Makeup: @neetabeauty_
Hair: @_thedonhair_
Jewellery: @raya.jewellery
Shots: @thelagospaparazzi

Look 4

Riding the silver trend, Bonang donned a structured Nigerian Mazelle Bridal piece with a wing-like attachment. It was avantgarde, yet it was fit for a queen

 

Styled: @dahmola
Dress:@mazellebridal
Makeup: @neetabeauty_
Hair: @_thedonhair_
Jewelry: @fabjewels_official
Photography: @thelagospaparazzi

Look 5

Inspired by the whispers of the wind and the elegance of butterflies, Nigerian SOMO by SOMO dressed Bonang Matheba in an otherworldly masterpiece that closed her show with a bang

 

BellaStylista: @bonang_m
Stylist: @dahmola
Dress: @emaginebybukola
Makeup: @neetabeauty_
Hair: @_thedonhair_
Jewellery: @fabjewels_official
Shots: @thelagospaparazzi

Bonang’s impact extends far beyond her stunning appearances; she is a cultural icon who continues to shape the African style and entertainment narrative.

[poll id=”444″]

