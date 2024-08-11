Bonang Matheba & Her Nigerian Glamily Delivered a Night of Unmatched Glamour at Miss South Africa Finale

For the 4th consecutive year, Bonang Matheba has redefined the standards of television hosting at the Miss South Africa finale. This year, the style icon elevated her game to unprecedented heights, delivering a flawless performance that was as captivating as it was inspiring.

With a stellar team of Nigerian creatives, including stylist Dahmola and a collective of five homegrown designers VEEKEE JAMES, SOMO, Sheye Oladejo, Mazelle Bridal, and EMAGINE by Bukola, Bonang owned the stage in her personal runway style. Every look was a masterpiece, a testament to the burgeoning fashion scene in Nigeria.

Her radiant beauty, enhanced by impeccable Nigerian artistry from NEETA BEAUTY, was a visual feast that left viewers breathless. Her hair was flawlessly put together by the stellar duo of South African THE DON HAIR & Nigerian Hair by Bukks, with a perfectly skin-matching frontal styled into a chic top bun for her stunning shoot which was captured by Nigerian Paps sensation, The Lagos Paparazzi.

Look 1

A masterpiece from Nigerian VEEKEE JAMES, conceptualised in less than 2 hours and produced in 2 days.

BellaStylista: @bonang_m

Stylist: @dahmola

Dress: @veekeejames_official

Makeup: @neetabeauty_

Hair: @_thedonhair_

Shots: @thelagospaparazzi

Bonang Matheba once again reigned supreme as the undisputed queen of South African television at the Miss South Africa 2024 finale. The style icon, entrepreneur, and media mogul commanded the stage with unparalleled glamour, serving breath-taking look after look.

Look 2

Beeded to perfection by Nigerian SOMO, Bonang made a stunning statement in this dress fit for a screen goddess, a not to her “BDazzled” era

Stylist: @dahmola

Dress: @somobysomo

Makeup: @neetabeauty_

Hair: @_thedonhair_

Hairpiece: @urezkulture

Jewelry: @fabjewels_official

Photography: @thelagospaparazzi

With head-to-toe perfection, Bonang showcased the very best of African fashion, roaring why she is a global style force to be reckoned with and topping internet trending lists last night.

Look 3

A floral dream in Nigerian designer Sheye Oladejo, every stitch and detail, from the flowing train to the strategic placement of florals and the mould of fabric reflects the timeless grace and glamour that Bonang Matheba embodies

BellaStylista: @bonang_m

Stylist: @dahmola

Dress: @sheyeoladejo

Makeup: @neetabeauty_

Hair: @_thedonhair_

Jewellery: @raya.jewellery

Shots: @thelagospaparazzi

Look 4

Riding the silver trend, Bonang donned a structured Nigerian Mazelle Bridal piece with a wing-like attachment. It was avantgarde, yet it was fit for a queen

Styled: @dahmola

Dress:@mazellebridal

Makeup: @neetabeauty_

Hair: @_thedonhair_

Jewelry: @fabjewels_official

Photography: @thelagospaparazzi

Look 5

Inspired by the whispers of the wind and the elegance of butterflies, Nigerian SOMO by SOMO dressed Bonang Matheba in an otherworldly masterpiece that closed her show with a bang

BellaStylista: @bonang_m

Stylist: @dahmola

Dress: @emaginebybukola

Makeup: @neetabeauty_

Hair: @_thedonhair_

Jewellery: @fabjewels_official

Shots: @thelagospaparazzi

Bonang’s impact extends far beyond her stunning appearances; she is a cultural icon who continues to shape the African style and entertainment narrative.

