Faith Kipyegon Sets Record with Three Consecutive Olympic 1500m Gold Medals

Faith Kipyegon has once again etched her name into the annals of history, breaking her Olympic record to win her third consecutive gold medal in the women’s 1500m at the Paris Olympics.

Already regarded as the greatest to ever compete in the 1500 metres, Faith’s stunning time of 3:51.29 makes her the first woman to win three Olympic golds in the same track discipline.

The 30-year-old Kenyan middle and long-distance runner, who previously claimed victory in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, demonstrated her unparalleled tactical prowess at the Stade de France. Allowing her competitors to set the early pace, Faith strategically positioned herself before launching a decisive sprint in the final 200 metres, leaving Australia’s Jessica Hull and Great Britain’s Georgia Bell to fight for silver and bronze.

She also won a gold medal in the 1,500 m at the 2017, 2022 and 2023 World Athletics Championships and in the 5,000m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Watch the race below: