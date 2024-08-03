Connect with us

History Made! Ese Brume, Ruth Usoro & Prestina Ochonogor Qualify for Olympic Long Jump Final

Three Nigerian track and field athletes, Ese Brume, Ruth Usoro, and Prestina Ochonogor, have made history by qualifying for the final of the women’s long jump at the ongoing Summer Olympics in Paris. This marks the first time three Nigerian women have reached this stage in the event.

Out of 31 athletes, only 12 met the qualification standard of 6.75 meters (Q) or were among the top 12 performers (q) to advance to the final. Ese Brume qualified with a jump of 6.78 meters, Ruth Usoro with 6.68 meters, and Prestina Ochonogor with 6.65 meters.

The three athletes will compete against contenders from Germany, the USA, France, Italy, and Romania in the finals on Thursday, August 8th.

