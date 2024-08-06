Connect with us

Serge Lutens Unveils "La Fille Tour De Fer" at Exclusive In-Store Launch in Lagos

Serge Lutens unveiled his niche fragrance “La fille tour de fer” alongside its Collection noire during an exclusive in-store event on June 23, 2024, at Essenza, Ikeja City Mall, Alausa, Lagos, Nigeria.

The black-and-white themed event welcomed esteemed guests and VIP customers from various industries, including beauty, fashion, and media, to the black carpet, where they enjoyed bubbly champagne and tasteful canapés.

Frederica Scarso, Regional Sales Manager, Local Market, Shiseido, guided attendees through an olfactory journey, shedding light on the life of Serge Lutens, on his appreciation for beauty through his designs and fragrances, and introducing them to the world of “La fille tour de fer.”

The new fragrance is said to embody a contemporary, dynamic, and relentless woman unafraid to challenge conventions, featuring base notes of rose absolute, iris, and pink berries.

Guests, including VIP customers, had the opportunity to experience the new fragrance firsthand. The notable attendees were further taken on a journey of discovery as they travelled with the creator from his hometown in France to Morocco, Marrakesh pioneering the awakening of senses. The city inspired his line of perfumes including Ambre sultan, Chergui, and Fleurs d’oranger.

The attendees were invited to sample La fille tour de fer” and other fragrances from the Collection noire, such as Ambre sultan, Un bois vanille, La fille de berlin, Écrin de fumée, Fleurs d’oranger, L’orpheline, La religieuse, Nuit de cellophane, Santal majuscule, and Féminité du bois. Each fragrance carefully curated tells a story of sophistication to evoke a unique emotion and personality.

“When carefully selected, the marriage of two or three essences, whether natural or synthetic, redeﬁnes the expression of composition. These essences are organic. Perfume is not like cement; it is a partner.” – Serge Lutens

The launch was a captivating affair, allowing customers to immerse themselves in the world of Serge Lutens, having a newfound appreciation for the art of perfumery and purchasing their preferred scents from the collection. The fragrances evoked a blend of allure and determination, with specially engraved bottles symbolising the brand’s dedication to representing the modern woman and redefining the future of perfumery.

Collection noire is now available at Essenza, Jabi Lake Mall, and Ikeja City Mall.

Sponsored Content

 

