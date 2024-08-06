Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV Music Style

A Golden Goddess Took Over The Tonight Show, She Is AYRA STARR

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Movies Movies & TV Style

Tejiri Duke Honoured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with Bold Fashion Statement at Biopic's Premiere | WATCH

Beauty BN TV News Style Sweet Spot

South-Sudanese Supermodel, Adut Akech Bior Announces Pregnancy in Vogue Exclusive

Beauty Music Sweet Spot

Ayra Starr's Limited Edition Dolls Set to Launch in Lagos, US, UK & France

Beauty BN TV Movies Nollywood Style

Check Out Kate Henshaw as a Vision of Luminous Power in Gold for New Movie, Voltage

Beauty Nollywood Style

Toni Tones ATE Sultry Glam & Graphic Bodycon for Her B'day, Serving the Perfect Summer Lewk

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Monica Awe-Etuk's Stunning ESSENCE Fest 2024 Style: Don't Miss These Must-See Looks!

Beauty BN TV Events Style

These Timeless African Braids Graced the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 Runway | WATCH

Beauty Style

Rising Nigerian Model Mayowa Nicholas Joins Victoria’s Secret for 2024 Fashion Show

Beauty BN TV Inspired Style

Watch Abdulazeez Adejumo Make a Show-Stopping Blonde Woven Hat on this BNS Talent Spotlight

Beauty

A Golden Goddess Took Over The Tonight Show, She Is AYRA STARR

Avatar photo

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Our girl Ayra Starr stunned audiences on her US TV debut in a dazzling gold halterneck and a mini fringe skirt that screamed confidence. Ayra owned the stage from start to finish: her performance of Last Heartbreak Song and Woman Commando on The Tonight Show was electric, but let’s be honest, all eyes were on her look.

That honey-brown wavy hair and cocoa-lined lips? Chef’s kiss. Swipe to witness the full glam and relive the magic of her performance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

This is just the beginning, world!

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @ayrastarr

Visuals: @toddowyoung for @fallontonight x @fallontonightbts

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Today’s “Doing Life With…” Rach Idowu Looks Into What it Means to Live With ADHD

Financial Jennifer: Understanding Stock Investing and Why Nigerian Banks Are Selling Shares

Aderonke Adesola is Promoting the Yoruba Language & Gender Equality in Sports Media

Adesewa Olofinko: The Influence of Pan-African Women Organisation in Shaping Africa’s Narrative

Pemi Aguda, Samuel Kolawole, Uche Okonkwo & Others Shortlisted for The 2024 Caine Prize for African Writing
css.php