Beauty
A Golden Goddess Took Over The Tonight Show, She Is AYRA STARR
Our girl Ayra Starr stunned audiences on her US TV debut in a dazzling gold halterneck and a mini fringe skirt that screamed confidence. Ayra owned the stage from start to finish: her performance of “Last Heartbreak Song“ and “Woman Commando“ on The Tonight Show was electric, but let’s be honest, all eyes were on her look.
That honey-brown wavy hair and cocoa-lined lips? Chef’s kiss. Swipe to witness the full glam and relive the magic of her performance.
View this post on Instagram
This is just the beginning, world!
CREDITS
BellaStylista: @ayrastarr
Visuals: @toddowyoung for @fallontonight x @fallontonightbts