Tems Reflects on Fame & Experiences in “Burning” Music Video

Tems has released the music video to her track “Burning” from her latest album “Born In The Wild.” Tems describes “Burning” as a reflection on the overwhelming feelings she experienced when she first started gaining popularity.

“‘Burning‘ is about the feelings I felt when I first started getting popular as Tems. I didn’t really understand what was happening, and everything was happening so fast… It’s about me looking back on that time and realising that we are all going through something. We all have our internal battles, our struggles, and our triggers… ‘Burning’ is really about understanding that I have my triggers too, and now I know that I’m not alone… ”

The music video’s release was originally slated for August 1st but was postponed until today due to the ongoing nationwide protest. “Out of respect for the ongoing protest at home, I have decided to postpone the release of ‘Burning’ music video. Praying for the safety of those outside at this time. May the voice of the people be heard,” Tems wrote via X (formerly Twitter).

Watch the video below:

See some stills from the music video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

