Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Zozo Faces the Challenges of Lagos in Season Finale of "My Name Is Zozo"

BN TV Music

Watch Oxlade Perform the Live Acoustic Version of "Arabambi"

BN TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: Ndi Nne Crowned Heads of House & Streeze Wins Immunity

BN TV Living

Steve Chuks Discusses Creative Duality & Rejecting Societal Norms on "Unpack With Nay"

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Yemi Alade Performs Theme Song For Superhero Animated Series "Iyanu"

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Movies Movies & TV Style

Tejiri Duke Honoured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with Bold Fashion Statement at Biopic's Premiere | WATCH

BN TV Living

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Talks Motherhood, Support Systems & Parenting Styles on "Mums Next Door"

BN TV Music

Nosa & Abbey Ojomu Ignite Revival with "Deep Calleth" from TSOAK Sessions

BN TV Events Movies Nollywood Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: Uche Montana & Nollywood Stars at 'The Betrayed' Movie Premiere in Lagos

BN TV Living TRAVEL

Did Trevor Noah Answer Your Question About South Africa? Find Out Here

BN TV

Zozo Faces the Challenges of Lagos in Season Finale of “My Name Is Zozo”

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Zozo finally secures an audition with the renowned filmmaker Yemi Adetiwa, and everything appears to be aligning perfectly for him. However, as he navigates the unpredictable streets of Lagos and contends with unexpected challenges from the universe, his journey becomes uncertain.

Will Zozo arrive at the audition on time? Will he clinch the coveted movie role? Discover the answers in the season finale of “My Name Is Zozo.” Did you miss any previous episode? Catch up here.

Watch the season finale below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Today’s “Doing Life With…” Rach Idowu Looks Into What it Means to Live With ADHD

Financial Jennifer: Understanding Stock Investing and Why Nigerian Banks Are Selling Shares

Aderonke Adesola is Promoting the Yoruba Language & Gender Equality in Sports Media

Adesewa Olofinko: The Influence of Pan-African Women Organisation in Shaping Africa’s Narrative

Pemi Aguda, Samuel Kolawole, Uche Okonkwo & Others Shortlisted for The 2024 Caine Prize for African Writing
css.php