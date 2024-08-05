Zozo Faces the Challenges of Lagos in Season Finale of “My Name Is Zozo”

Zozo finally secures an audition with the renowned filmmaker Yemi Adetiwa, and everything appears to be aligning perfectly for him. However, as he navigates the unpredictable streets of Lagos and contends with unexpected challenges from the universe, his journey becomes uncertain.

Will Zozo arrive at the audition on time? Will he clinch the coveted movie role? Discover the answers in the season finale of “My Name Is Zozo.” Did you miss any previous episode? Catch up here.

Watch the season finale below: