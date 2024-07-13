Connect with us

Watch Diane Russet & Koye Kekere-Ekun in Episode 7 of "My Name Is Zozo"

Spice Up Your Jollof Rice with Kikifoodies’ Peri Peri Recipe, Grilled Tilapia & Plantains

Actively Black Makes History as Team Nigeria's Official Paris Olympics Outfitter

Angelique Kidjo Drops New Joyful Anthem "Sunlight To My Soul" feat. Soweto Gospel Choir

Maleek Berry Releases New Single "Secrets" with Music Video

Falz & Osas Ighodaro Explore Rest & Self-Care on "Spa With Osas"

Power, Betrayal & Legacy... Watch the Trailer of Bolanle Austen-Peters' "House of Ga'a"

Watch Temi Otedola's Glamorous Trip in Johannesburg for L'Oréal Paris

Slay Your Destination Wedding Guest 'Assignments' with These Outfits from 6 Nigerian Designers

Frank Itom Opens Up About Therapy & Career Shift on Chude Jideonwo's #WithChude

Watch Diane Russet & Koye Kekere-Ekun in Episode 7 of “My Name Is Zozo”

Published

36 mins ago

 on

Though Erica’s well-meaning attempt to reunite Zozo and Diane backfires, sparking a tense confrontation with Valentine, Annie decides to take matters into her own hands. Remembering Erica’s suggestion, Annie embarks on a mission to find Zozo a therapist who can help him navigate his complex emotions. However, unbeknownst to Zozo, Annie takes this a step further…

This interesting episode of “My Name Is Zozo” features stars Diane Russet and Koye Kekere-Ekun (who takes on the role of the therapist).

Watch below:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

