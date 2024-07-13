Watch Diane Russet & Koye Kekere-Ekun in Episode 7 of “My Name Is Zozo”

Though Erica’s well-meaning attempt to reunite Zozo and Diane backfires, sparking a tense confrontation with Valentine, Annie decides to take matters into her own hands. Remembering Erica’s suggestion, Annie embarks on a mission to find Zozo a therapist who can help him navigate his complex emotions. However, unbeknownst to Zozo, Annie takes this a step further…

This interesting episode of “My Name Is Zozo” features stars Diane Russet and Koye Kekere-Ekun (who takes on the role of the therapist).

Watch below: