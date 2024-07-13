Spice Up Your Jollof Rice with Kikifoodies’ Peri Peri Recipe, Grilled Tilapia & Plantains

Connect with us

Sometimes, one needs to give the classic Jollof rice some rest or maybe give it an upgrade. In this video, Kikifoodies whips up a delicious Peri Peri Jollof rice recipe, perfectly paired with grilled fish and crispy fried plantains.

The magic of this dish lies in the Peri Peri sauce. Kikifoodies roasts peppers, onions, and garlic for a smoky depth, then blends them with thyme, chicken seasoning cubes, salt, a squeeze of lemon juice and sugar to balance the flavours. She divides the sauce in two: one part to infuse the rice with, and the other to marinate the fish.

The rest of the cooking process follows a familiar Jollof routine. While the rice simmers on low heat, Kikifoodies seasons the fish with the reserved Peri Peri sauce and prepares it for the oven. The result is a dish of Peri Peri Jollof rice, perfectly grilled tilapia fish, and golden-brown fried plantains.

Watch Kikifoodies bring this dish to life in the video below:

