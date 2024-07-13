Rema’s “Calm Down” Performance Takes Centre Stage at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding

Connect with us

BN TV

Singer-songwriter and rapper Rema brought his energy to the most talked-about wedding of the year, performing his hit song “Calm Down,” yesterday, in India. Held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, the lavish ceremony united Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India’s wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.

The lovebirds, childhood sweethearts who had celebrated their love through seven months of elaborate pre-wedding festivities, culminated their journey with a four-day extravaganza.

The wedding ceremony was a global affair, drawing dignitaries like former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, and Hollywood celebrities like John Cena, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Khloe and Kim Kardashian. The pre-wedding festivities were equally star-studded, with Rihanna’s performance kicking off their engagement party and Justin Bieber captivating the crowd during their luxurious Mediterranean cruise.

Rema’s performance of his chart-topping hit “Calm Down” was a highlight of the wedding celebrations. His energy and music ignited the atmosphere, with the couple and guests singing along to the song.

Watch below:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CNN Style (@cnnstyle)

See more guests’ looks from the event:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

