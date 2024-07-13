Watch Dabota Lawson Discuss Gentle Parenting & Community Support on “Mums Next Door”

This week on episode 7 of “Mum’s Next Door,” former beauty queen and beauty entrepreneur Dabota Lawson sits with Maria Chike to discuss balancing her career and motherhood, raising a child with the help of others, gentle parenting, and more.

Dabota shared how she began spending more time with friends and sisters who had kids to learn more about motherhood and prepare herself. She also opened up about battling mom guilt, especially on days when work took her away from her child, often questioning if it was worth it. Additionally, she talked about her preference for gentle parenting, emphasising the importance of communication with her daughter

