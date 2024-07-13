Connect with us

Watch Dabota Lawson Discuss Gentle Parenting & Community Support on "Mums Next Door"

Rema's "Calm Down" Performance Takes Centre Stage at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Spice Up Your Jollof Rice with Kikifoodies’ Peri Peri Recipe, Grilled Tilapia & Plantains

Watch Diane Russet & Koye Kekere-Ekun in Episode 7 of "My Name Is Zozo"

Actively Black Makes History as Team Nigeria's Official Paris Olympics Outfitter

Angelique Kidjo Drops New Joyful Anthem "Sunlight To My Soul" feat. Soweto Gospel Choir

Maleek Berry Releases New Single "Secrets" with Music Video

Falz & Osas Ighodaro Explore Rest & Self-Care on "Spa With Osas"

Power, Betrayal & Legacy... Watch the Trailer of Bolanle Austen-Peters' "House of Ga'a"

Watch Temi Otedola's Glamorous Trip in Johannesburg for L'Oréal Paris

Published

1 hour ago

 on

This week on episode 7 of “Mum’s Next Door,” former beauty queen and beauty entrepreneur Dabota Lawson sits with Maria Chike to discuss balancing her career and motherhood, raising a child with the help of others, gentle parenting, and more.

Dabota shared how she began spending more time with friends and sisters who had kids to learn more about motherhood and prepare herself. She also opened up about battling mom guilt, especially on days when work took her away from her child, often questioning if it was worth it. Additionally, she talked about her preference for gentle parenting, emphasising the importance of communication with her daughter

Watch below:

