Summersalt: A Gateway to Unwind

Summersalt 1.0 made its grand debut at Lagos’ prestigious Salt Beach on June 23, 2024. The first edition of Summersalt has been described as a proper blend of class, layered with luxury and endless fun. It was a summer party that took 350 people on a yacht from Lekki Alluvia jetty to Salt Beach, where they were treated to a memorable experience.

Lagos, a bustling city of over 20 million people, is Africa’s most populous city and Nigeria’s economic hub.

Despite being a city renowned for its diverse culture, Lagos’ incessant hustle and bustle can dampen the spirit of leisure. To help Lagosians unwind from the city’s ever-busy and hectic activities, from work to long hours in traffic, A-house Entertainment, the organisers of Summersalt have introduced a fun-based event designed with hyper-relaxing activities.

Speaking after the first edition about the motive behind Summersalt, Adeleke Ogunsanya, Nigerian lifestyle promoter and CEO of A-house Entertainment, said that the initiative was born out of the identified need for proper relaxation in the human body.

Most often, we are caught up with life’s demands and activities that we’ve forgotten how to take a desired break and resuscitate our energy, Ogunsanya said. We at A-house Entertainment believe that the key to scaling one’s productivity is letting the brain relax through leisure activities.

Several studies have shown that participating in leisure and fun activities can help reduce cognitive decline, including memory loss, and difficulty with communication, problem-solving, and other thinking skills.

According to a report published by the National Library of Medicine (NLM), engaging in social activities can offset a decline in cognitive health.

Our study provided evidence that leisure activities, especially productive and social activities, can potentially offset the detrimental effect of APOE ε4 allele carriage on cognitive health, the report said. It is easy to neglect the role leisure plays in our mental health,Ogunsanya said. “But we are trying to show people the need for fun activities and the desired fun activity.

Ogunsanya said that Summersalt would be held every two months and plans are already in top gear for the second edition slated for August.

It’s going to be the perfect opportunity to pause and get renewed. That’s what we want Lagosians to have. said Ogunsanya

