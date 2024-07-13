Actively Black Makes History as Team Nigeria’s Official Paris Olympics Outfitter

It is a beautiful symphony of fashion and sports as Actively Black, the celebrated Black-owned athleisure brand founded by former basketball player Lanny Smith, is set to outfit Team Nigeria at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in promoting black-owned businesses on the global stage and showcases the fusion of sports and fashion. Swipe through the carousel below to see the kit:

In an inspiring move to support local industry and talent, Actively Black has hired a factory in Lagos to produce the outfits for Nigeria’s opening and closing ceremonies.

This decision shows the brand’s commitment to authenticity as the collaboration with local artisans ensures that each piece is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, and reflects the rich style that the Nigerian culture embodies.

The designs for the Olympic outfits promise to be nothing short of spectacular, blending traditional Nigerian elements with contemporary athleisure aesthetics. We expect to see bold patterns, vibrant colours, and innovative fabrics that honour Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch the visuals of the kit:

Credits: @activelyblack x @l.smith23

