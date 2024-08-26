Wisdom Kaye’s High Fashion Olympics is A Global Representation of Style Excellence

Nigerian-American fashion influencer Wisdom Kaye has taken his sartorial prowess a notch higher with his latest project: The High Fashion Olympics. In this creative endeavour, Wisdom styled and dressed according to the unique aesthetics of 30 different countries, blending cultural heritage with high fashion in a way only he can.

From the vibrant colours of Brazil to the sleek minimalism of Japan, he seamlessly transitions between styles, highlighting the diversity and richness of fashion worldwide.

Speaking about the project, he said this in his Instagram caption

The High Fashion Olympics, all 30 Teams. Who’s taking home gold? I know I said 25, but here’s 30 instead. This project took a lot out of me and to be honest it’s not my best work. It’s very rushed, both the video styling and stills as I only have myself a week to style 30 countries whilst pulling as much inspiration from them as I could. Not every look had historical or cultural context and some looks go more in-depth than others when ideally I’d like them all to share a similar amount of cultivation. In a perfect world, each look would pull from the flag design, including cultural details from each country and also feature designers from the respective teams, but I gave myself a week to do this so lmao next time I’ll plan better, Regardless, the support goes eons for me, so thank you all so much for the love on this. Please be sure to read the descriptions in the comments about what went into each look as the interpretations differ for each delegation.

What makes this project truly remarkable is his ability to infuse his style while telling a story of with each outfit. His High Fashion Olympics is not just a fashion showcase—it’s a celebration of global unity, creativity, and the power of clothing to tell a story.

Watch his presentation below:

