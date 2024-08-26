Connect with us

Style

Wisdom Kaye's High Fashion Olympics is A Global Representation of Style Excellence

Style

#BBNaija: Toke Makinwa is A DNA by Iconic Invanity Belle on the 3rd Episode of ‘The Buzz’

Beauty Style

You Have To See Tems' Distinctive Looks For "Born In The Wild" Tour Europe Edition

Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Keeps It Cool in T.I Nathan for Tonight’s BBNaija Eviction Show

Style

QASIMI RISING Teams Up with Lagos Fashion Week to Spotlight Emerging African Designers

Beauty BN TV Inspired News Relationships Style

Beyonce Presents SirDavis: Moët Hennessy’s 1st Entirely Stateside Developed American Spirit

Style

Unveiling This Week's Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 226

Beauty Culture Inspired Music News Style

Tems: A Force of Nature on the New ESSENCE Fashion Issue

Events News Style

Issa Rae, Coco Jones, Efya & More to Attend the International Women of Power Awards

Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Glistening Agbada Ensemble is Everything You Need to See from Eviction Night

Style

Wisdom Kaye’s High Fashion Olympics is A Global Representation of Style Excellence

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian-American fashion influencer Wisdom Kaye has taken his sartorial prowess a notch higher with his latest project: The High Fashion Olympics. In this creative endeavour, Wisdom styled and dressed according to the unique aesthetics of 30 different countries, blending cultural heritage with high fashion in a way only he can.

From the vibrant colours of Brazil to the sleek minimalism of Japan, he seamlessly transitions between styles, highlighting the diversity and richness of fashion worldwide.

Speaking about the project, he said this in his Instagram caption

The High Fashion Olympics, all 30 Teams. Who’s taking home gold?

I know I said 25, but here’s 30 instead. This project took a lot out of me and to be honest it’s not my best work. It’s very rushed, both the video styling and stills as I only have myself a week to style 30 countries whilst pulling as much inspiration from them as I could. Not every look had historical or cultural context and some looks go more in-depth than others when ideally I’d like them all to share a similar amount of cultivation. In a perfect world, each look would pull from the flag design, including cultural details from each country and also feature designers from the respective teams, but I gave myself a week to do this so lmao next time I’ll plan better, Regardless, the support goes eons for me, so thank you all so much for the love on this. Please be sure to read the descriptions in the comments about what went into each look as the interpretations differ for each delegation.

What makes this project truly remarkable is his ability to infuse his style while telling a story of  with each outfit. His High Fashion Olympics is not just a fashion showcase—it’s a celebration of global unity, creativity, and the power of clothing to tell a story.

Swipe through the carousel:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisdom Kaye (@wisdm)

Watch his presentation below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisdom Kaye (@wisdm)

Credit: @wisdm

 

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Temilola Otunla: Why Setting Brand Goals Are Effective for Business Success

Titilade Ilesanmi: Overcoming Body Dysmorphia and Embracing Self-Love

Mfonobong Inyang: Chidimma Adetshina – The Lingering Impact of Colonial Mentality in Africa

What Causes Water Retention on Your Building and How You Can Manage It

Odein Princewill: The Complexities of Citizenship and Belonging in South Africa
css.php