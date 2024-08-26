BBNaija: Toke Makinwa is A DNA by Iconic Invanity Belle on the 3rd Episode of ‘The Buzz’

Media IT Girl and Style star Toke Makinwa hosts THE BUZZ and gives us a fashion show simultaneously and we are here for it. The talk show exclusively on Showmax reviews the exciting activities and dives deep into the reality of Big Brother Naija contestants.

Styled by Dahmola, she is wearing the stunning piece Look 4 of DNA BY Iconic Invanity’s IKOYI’s Collection crafted from hand-woven AsoOke textiles and adorned with embroidery and sleek modern cuts.

She paired this look with embellished pink sandals and silver accessories which perfectly complimented this dress. Framing her face perfectly is a chic half-up, half-down do with tendrils on both sides and latte makeup.

Credits

Bellastylista: @tokemakinwa

Dress: @dna_byiconicinvanity

Stylist: @dahmola

Makeup: @wunmique

Photo: @bangraphy

