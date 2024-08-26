Connect with us

Style

#BBNaija: Toke Makinwa is A DNA by Iconic Invanity Belle on the 3rd Episode of ‘The Buzz’

Style

Wisdom Kaye's High Fashion Olympics is A Global Representation of Style Excellence

Beauty Style

You Have To See Tems' Distinctive Looks For "Born In The Wild" Tour Europe Edition

Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Keeps It Cool in T.I Nathan for Tonight’s BBNaija Eviction Show

Style

QASIMI RISING Teams Up with Lagos Fashion Week to Spotlight Emerging African Designers

Beauty BN TV Inspired News Relationships Style

Beyonce Presents SirDavis: Moët Hennessy’s 1st Entirely Stateside Developed American Spirit

Style

Unveiling This Week's Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 226

Beauty Culture Inspired Music News Style

Tems: A Force of Nature on the New ESSENCE Fashion Issue

Events News Style

Issa Rae, Coco Jones, Efya & More to Attend the International Women of Power Awards

Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Glistening Agbada Ensemble is Everything You Need to See from Eviction Night

Style

#BBNaija: Toke Makinwa is A DNA by Iconic Invanity Belle on the 3rd Episode of ‘The Buzz’

Avatar photo

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Media IT Girl and Style star Toke Makinwa hosts THE BUZZ and gives us a fashion show simultaneously and we are here for it. The talk show exclusively on Showmax reviews the exciting activities and dives deep into the reality of Big Brother Naija contestants.

Styled by Dahmola, she is wearing the stunning piece Look 4 of DNA BY Iconic Invanity’s IKOYI’s Collection crafted from hand-woven AsoOke textiles and adorned with embroidery and sleek modern cuts.

She paired this look with embellished pink sandals and silver accessories which perfectly complimented this dress. Framing her face perfectly is a chic half-up, half-down do with tendrils on both sides and latte makeup.

Swipe through the carousel below to see more:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Watch her transformation below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Credits

Bellastylista: @tokemakinwa
Dress: @dna_byiconicinvanity
Stylist: @dahmola
Makeup: @wunmique
Photo: @bangraphy

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Temilola Otunla: Why Setting Brand Goals Are Effective for Business Success

Titilade Ilesanmi: Overcoming Body Dysmorphia and Embracing Self-Love

Mfonobong Inyang: Chidimma Adetshina – The Lingering Impact of Colonial Mentality in Africa

What Causes Water Retention on Your Building and How You Can Manage It

Odein Princewill: The Complexities of Citizenship and Belonging in South Africa
css.php