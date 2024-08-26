Connect with us

You Have To See Tems' Distinctive Looks For "Born In The Wild" Tour Europe Edition

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian music sensation and Grammy-award winning Tems, has been making waves and captivating audiences with her soulful voice. She went bold with her fashion approach for her recent “Born In The Wild” tour in Europe.

From a fringe jumpsuit, a black sultry piece, and a red gown with a matching scarf, her tour wardrobe is a curated mix of vibrant colours and daring silhouettes,  all perfectly styled. Rocking cornrows, a ponytail and a curly hairdo, her beauty game was on fleek as she paired these hairdos with her signature cocoa-lined lips and shimmery eyeshadow around the eyes.

Merging fashion with her musical prowess, she gave her fans a show. Swipe through the carousel below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Credits

Bellastylista: @temsbaby
Hair: @viphair_ashanti
@sheastylesuk (slide 8 & 9)
Makeup: @kaylaaperez_
Stylist: @dunsinwright
Photo: @betttencourt (slide 1,5,7)

